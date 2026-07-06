eIDAS Dashboard evolving to meet Europe’s broad digital ID ambitions

The European Commission is holding up the eIDAS Dashboard it operates as a key piece in the overall European Digital Identity Trust Framework and support pillar for the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

The Dashboard is developed and operated by EC bodies DG DIGIT and DG CNECT and provides tools for Member States to share legally required trust information and the EC to publish trusted data in formats that can be read by machines and people.

The Dashboard presents lists of trusted entities, including PID Providers, Wallet Providers, WRPAC Providers, Registrars and Registers. Functionalities for the Catalogue of Attributes and Schemes and Pub-EAA Providers are currently in development.

The AltID Certificate Issuance Service (Bevisudstedelsesservice) from Denmark’s Digitaliseringsstyrelsen (Agency for Digital Government) is the first entry on the Dashboard’s Age Verification Trusted List.

The Third Countries AdES List of Trusted Lists (awkwardly shortened to TC AdES LOTL) enables digital ID and attribute validation across international jurisdictions, starting with Moldova and Ukraine.

DIGIT and CNECT are now working on updates to the eSignature Digital Signature Services (DSS) open-source library to support the issuance and verification of Electronic Attestations of Attributes (EAAs) within the EUDI Wallet ecosystem.

Article Topics

digital ID infrastructure | eIDAS | eIDAS Dashboard | EU Digital Identity Framework | trust framework