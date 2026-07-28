FB pixel

Essex Police resume Corsight AI LFR with 57 arrests, no false matches

Deployments resume following pause for evaluations
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Essex Police resume Corsight AI LFR with 57 arrests, no false matches
 

Resumed deployments of live facial recognition from Corsight AI by Essex Police have led to dozens of arrests without a single false positive match across scans of 353,000 faces, according to a company announcement.

Essex Police began redeploying the biometric technology in April, after they were paused for an ICO audit last August.

In the meantime, an evaluation by the UK National Physical Laboratory showed a True Positive Identification Rate (TPIR) of 89 percent with a False Positive Identification Rate (FPIR) of 0.017 percent, or 1 in 5,700 matches, with a watchlist of 18,000 images. Cambridge University performed a series of evaluations with the live facial recognition software’s matching  threshold set at 55, and found just over half of those on the watchlist were correctly identified, while false matches were extremely rare.

Corsight supplies the facial recognition algorithms, and Digital Barriers supplies the software and cloud solutions they run on.

Essex Police have now carried out 22 deployments since resuming the program, and of the 353,000 attempted matches, received 173 alerts, 143 of which resulted in interventions. Police report 57 arrests stemming the LFR use, but zero false positive matches.

The College of Policing’s guidance on live facial recognition suggests an FPIR of around 1 in 1,000 is acceptable.

Essex Police would not have been able to make the same 143 interventions using the former ad hoc approach instead of LFR, Corsight says based on departmental data.

Corsight AI President Rob Watts says the results show the effectiveness of “Facial Intelligence” that “is built for real-world conditions” for making police actions more effective and more proportionate at the same time.

“Deploying Live Facial Recognition isn’t just about introducing new technology, it’s about ensuring it’s implemented responsibly, transparently, and within the legal framework that protects the public,” says Corsight AI Chief Privacy Officer and former UK Surveillance Camera Commissioner Tony Porter OBE QPM LLB. “When those foundations are in place, police forces can adopt AI with confidence, strengthening operational effectiveness while maintaining the highest standards of governance and public trust.”

Essex Police are planning nine deployments of LFR between July 31 and August 9.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Nigeria seeks stronger security through new digital ID legal framework

Nigeria’s Minister of Defense, Rtd. Gen. Christopher Musa, has pledged support for the effective implementation of the country’s new national…

 

Spanish airport authority launches $1.1B biometric eGate upgrade tender

Spanish airport operator AENA is floating a massive tender to upgrade the biometric boarding eGates at its airport. AENA is…

 

India’s DPI export strategy evolves beyond identity and payments to AI

India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) ambitions are entering a new phase. While the country’s identity and payments architecture is now…

 

2026 Age Assurance & Digital Age Credentials Market Report tracks rapidly evolving market

The global age assurance landscape is changing rapidly. Following Australia’s passage of the Social Media Minimum Age (SMMA) Act in…

 

Modern identity verification market navigates shift to continuous trust

Identity verification used to be point in time: typically, present your ID for verification against your face, and, once it’s…

 

Asia becomes testing ground for social media age assurance models

As with any territory being explored for the first time, the map of the global age assurance landscape continues to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometric Update Podcast

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events