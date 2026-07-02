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EU consortium demonstrates SSI alignment with EUDI Wallets in 2 initial pilots

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
EU consortium demonstrates SSI alignment with EUDI Wallets in 2 initial pilots
 

A consortium of European organizations has completed its initial pilots of privacy-preserving self-sovereign identity (SSI) solutions, and says they validate the potential of the technologies it has developed to improve the security and user control of digital identity data.

The TrustED consortium consists of 10 organizations from across 5 EU countries, and is funded by the European Union. Spain-based IT innovation non-profit Gradiant leads the consortium, which also includes Spanish peers Tree Technology and Fundación Cibervoluntarios, Infocert and Cybersocial Lab from Italy, Fraunhofer AISEC and ISST from Germany Promptly and Centro Hospitalar Universitario de Coimbra from Portugal and associated entity Fondazione Mondo Digitale.

TrustED chose pilots addressing real-world use cases in the social and healthcare sectors, and were intended to assess SSI, federated learning and privacy-preserving solutions aligned with the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

In one pilot, the digital volunteering credentials of 70 volunteers from different age groups were validated with the TrustED digital wallet.

Healthcare professionals used a federated learning platform to securely exchange healthcare data in the second pilot, which validated the clinical data-handling, access credential mechanisms, usability and trust in the platform, according to the announcement.

Consortium members met in Dortmund, Germany this week to validate the results of its first phase and plan its next steps.

Some European countries like Estonia are shifting towards decentralization and models closer to SSI as the EUDI Wallet implementation deadline approaches.

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