EU issues guidance ahead of AI Act transparency rules taking effect on August 2

The European Commission has issued new guidelines to help companies and public bodies meet the AI Act’s transparency requirements which come into force on August 2.

The rules require both providers and deployers of certain AI systems to clearly inform people when they are interacting with AI, encountering AI‑generated or manipulated content. The aim is to reduce deception, misinformation and manipulation.

Under the AI Act providers must design interactive AI systems, such as chatbots, so users know they are engaging with a machine, and must embed machine‑readable markers to identify synthetic or altered content.

Deployers must disclose deepfakes, AI‑generated text on matters of public interest that lack human editorial oversight, and the use of emotion recognition or biometric categorization systems.

The guidelines clarify key concepts and outline exemptions, such as standard editing that does not materially change content, and provide practical examples of what falls within scope. They also explain how organizations can demonstrate compliance.

For example, adhering to the EU’s voluntary Code of Practice on Transparency of AI‑Generated Content, which the Commission and the AI Board have confirmed is an acceptable way to show conformity with the law.

To further support organizations the Commission is rolling out additional tools such as the AI Act Service Desk, offering up‑to‑date guidance on obligations and enforcement. Most AI Act rules begin applying on August 2, when national market surveillance authorities and the Commission gain enforcement powers.

AI systems already on the market before that date will have until 2 December 2026 to meet the Act’s marking and detection requirements.

Facial recognition compliant with the European Union’s AI Act is a step closer to deployment to public spaces on the continent, following Herta’s completion of an Artificial Intelligence Sandbox run by the Government of Spain. In June, Herta’s CEO told Biometric Update the AI Act should be understood as the beginning of a more mature and trustworthy market.

Article Topics

AI Act | biometrics | deepfakes | EU | generative AI | legislation | synthetic data