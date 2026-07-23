European citizens initiative to add safeguards to digital ID, age checks advances

The European Commission has officially registered an initiative brought by the Pirate Party to force it to propose new legislation to ensure digital identity and age assurance systems provide choice and protect Europeans’ digital privacy. The text of the European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI) titled “Stop Killing The Internet: No Digital ID & No Age Verification” actually calls for

The formal conditions for the EC to proceed with ECIs are relevance to EC powers, serious intent and non-contradiction of EU values as expressed in the Union’s founding documents.

The ECI, represented by Paul Diegel, a senior policy advisor to Pirate Party MEP Markéta Gregorová on the Cybersecurity Act II is legally admissible, the EC ruled this week. Federal Political Director of Germany’s Pirate Party Daniel Mönch is the substitute.

They are asking the EC to propose laws “ensuring that digital identity and age-assurance systems used to access online services in the Union remain voluntary, privacy-preserving and non-discriminatory.”

Specifically, they want to enshrine in law privacy-preserving cryptography to make sure age assurance is anonymous or pseudonymous, along with “data minimisation and selective disclosure by default; mandatory open standards and publicly auditable cryptographic protocols; independent security and fundamental-rights audits; prohibition of cross-service tracking by relying parties; parliamentary scrutiny of implementing acts defining technical specifications; and guaranteed equivalent non-digital alternatives.”

The latter request may be the point where the initiative departs from the possible.

Spanish data protection regulator AEPD argued earlier this month for an alternative authentication methods to biometrics for the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet that are no less convenient. It does not suggest a way to reach the same assurance level without introducing friction, however.

The ECI’s contentions that “Europe can protect minors without building a permanent online ID layer” and that people should not normally have to identify themselves to access lawful online content, however, are surely realistic.

To advance further, an ECI must have a million signatures collected, including minimum numbers from seven different EU Member States.

The EC rejected another ECI which requests race-based immigration restrictions, the “Save Europe Act,” on grounds that it is incompatible with the values expressed in the EU’s Treaty and Charter of Fundamental Rights.

Article Topics

age verification | digital identity | EU | European Commission