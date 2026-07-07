Experian Identity Connect supports compliance with DVS, GPG45

Experian has launched Identity Connect, a product that incorporates biometric identity verification, document checks and fraud intelligence, enabling organizations to verify customers in line with UK emerging digital standards.

A release says Identity Connect helps organizations demonstrate compliance with UK regulatory frameworks, including the UK Government’s Good Practice Guide 45 (GPG45) and certification against the Digital Verification Services (DVS) Trust Framework.

Capabilities span document capture and validation, selfie and liveness checks, PEP and mortality screening, National Hunter database, and fraud risk checks. Per the release, Identity Connect also uses Experian bureau activity assessment to strengthen decisions, filling gaps when one method of verification is not sufficient and step-up is required.

“Identity verification is the front door to almost every digital interaction, and getting it right has never mattered more,” says Paul Weathersby, chief product officer of identity and fraud for Experian UK and Ireland. “Experian Identity Connect brings together certified verification, Experian’s trusted data and built-in fraud protection in one platform, so organisations can verify customers with confidence and meet their regulatory obligations.”

“This is just the start. As we add consumer-led digital identity and Open Banking, organizations will be able to offer real choice at the point of verification, all through a single, simple integration.”

Good Practice Guide assigns confidence levels to identity providers

GPG45, which is published by the Cabinet Office and Government Digital Service, describes how to prove and verify someone’s identity. The guidance is outcomes-based, covering the full scope of identity verification, including cryptographic security features and fraud prevention measures in the case of digital IDV.

First published in 2014 but updated in November 2024, GPG45 assigns scores to five elements of identity: strength, validity, activity history, identity fraud and verification. It then combines those scores into profiles that reflect a certain confidence level: low, medium, high or very high.

Having high confidence in someone’s identity will “lower the risk of you accepting impostors who know the claimed identity (this includes their close friends or family) or do not match the claimed identity’s photo or biometric information.”

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | digital identity | digital verification service (DVS) | DVS Trust Framework | Experian | GPG45 | identity verification | UK digital ID