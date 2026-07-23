Face biometric image quality tool evolves with next ISO standard

A new and improved version of the face biometric data quality measurement tool that is the reference implementation for the global face image quality standard is coming soon. The secunet development team behind OFIQ 2 is attempting to time the revised tool’s development with that of its associated standard, which is expected to be finalized by the end of 2027.

The OFIQ (Open Source Face Image Quality) tool was discussed in a pair of recent European Association for Biometrics (EAB) events, one last week in collaboration with UNHCR, and the OFIQ user group meeting on Tuesday. Each was hosted by Christoph Busch, who is a member of SC37 Working Group 3 in addition to his work with ATHENE and Hochschule Darmstadt.

Europe’s EES biometric border control system spurred interest in face image quality assessment, he notes. The ISO/IEC 29794-1:2024 standard for general biometric data quality was recently revised, Busch says, and it is being augmented with assessment methodology for demographic variability.

For face biometrics, Busch reviewed the factors that go into data quality and how to evaluate the predictive value of quality assessments based on a comparison of errors versus discarded samples.

OFIQ 2 is currently under development, and builds in demographic variability considerations. Other changes could include guidance on whether image distortion is caused by a defocused camera or subject motion.

An independent evaluation of OFIQ by NIST was presented to the European Commission’s Joint Research Center (JRC) last week. The evaluation shows the false non-match rate falling as lower-quality samples are discarded in a test of 500,000 images from a visa database.

OFIQ in operation

The UNHCR is working on a research paper to present its findings using OFIQ thresholds for enrollments in operational settings. Business Analyst Ryo Inoue presented the research.

The organization has a demographically diverse dataset of 32 million images that it ran OFIQ metrics on, and then created 2 million mated pairs using ArcFace, seeking an “elbow” in the EDC curve to define a unified quality score (UQS) threshold.

Quality scores tend to be higher for men than for women, and for middle-aged people than for younger or older ones. Samples from the African region had a lower UQS than those from other regions, and Inoue suggested the difference is caused more by operational considerations like controlling lighting, rather than simply by the darker skin tone of the people.

But setting different thresholds based on demographic group is impractical in operational settings involving refugees, as different groups will be mixed together. Further, raising an OFIQ threshold for certain populations introduces unfairness.

Even more importantly, the correlation between OFIQ scores and match scores was only “weak to moderate,” UNHCR found.

The OFIQ UQS was still the strongest factor contributing to prediction, however, followed by the recency of the photo.

The extent to which FNMR drops is highest at the edges, leading Inoue to conclude that a UQS of 25, despite discarding relatively few samples, makes a significant difference. Some good samples will be incorrectly discarded at this score, but for UNHCR operations, a recapture during face biometrics enrollment is worth it if it results in consistently useful data.

The threshold will apply only on a forward-looking basis. UNHCR has found 23.7 percent of its active enrollment images are below the 25 UQS threshold, but roughly 90 percent can still be used effectively for facial recognition.

New versions of biometric quality assessment tools

ISO/IEC 29794-5, the face image data portion of the standard, was published in April, 2025, but is already going through the revision process, which was discussed in the OFIQ user group meeting, held in cooperation with Germany’s BSI and eu-LISA.

The reference implementation for the revised standard, OFIQ 2 will retain the 27 quality components from OFIQ, but may add another.

Javier Galbally explained how eu-LISA passes feedback to the OFIQ development team run by the BSI and secunet, and also operates a regularly updated webpage that addresses frequently asked questions about the tool.

The organization has also completed a large-scale evaluation of OFIQ in collaboration with the JRC. A yet-unpublished test of operational data from the EU’s Visa Information System (VIS) shows an encouraging correlation between a higher UQS and a lower FNMR.

For now, eu-LISA is using its own quality assessment tool to evaluate face biometrics enrollment.

Only minor changes have been made to the OFIQ demonstrator since it was released last year, secunet’s Benjamin Tams says, but a few more, including support for webcams and visualization tools, are in the development pipeline.

Version 1.1 of the demonstrator for mobile devices will also be available soon, Tams says, perhaps within a month.

secunet plans to make a pre-release of OFIQ 2 available in the fourth quarter of this year, in response to feedback that the first release did not provide adequate time for community review before the standard draft was published. A new demonstrator will follow.

OFIQ 2 may end up looking fairly different from its predecessor, as Tams’ colleague Johannes Merkle explained.

New algorithms may be included in OFIQ 2, such as CenterFace for face detection (replacing SSD) and PPFL for landmark estimation (replacing ADNet). The development team evaluates candidate algorithms on accuracy, computational complexity, demographic differentials and license type.

EAB and secunet compared candidate models for various tasks in the updated evaluation tool under development, and asked the audience of OFIQ users their opinions on which to use in polls during the event. In several cases, the question is one of prioritizing speed or accuracy, but for UQS the question is more complex.

Four algorithms are being considered to replace the one OFIQ 1 uses to calculate unified quality scores, according to Merkle’s presentation.

Article Topics

biometric data quality | biometrics | demographic fairness | EAB | EAB 2026 | face biometrics | ISO 29794-5 | Open Source Face Image Quality (OFIQ) | secunet