Fii and Cambridge launch global study of eKYC adoption

Electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) is a fast-growing segment that’s expanding globally. Its varying implementations have run widely as digital identity and eKYC have become pillars of financial inclusion and digital public infrastructure.

Now, two parallel surveys aim to better understand this eKYC landscape. The Financial Innovation for Impact (Fii), together with the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), has launched the “Global e-KYC Landscape Study.”

The project looks to gather views from public authorities, regulators, supervisors and industry organizations through two parallel surveys. The aim is to get a clearer picture of how electronic Know Your Customer systems are being used around the world.

The study is part of Fii’s Digital Public Infrastructure Regulatory Programme on digital identity, supported by the Gates Foundation. As more financial services move online, trusted digital identity systems have become essential, with eKYC helping to reduce compliance costs.

The digital replacement for traditional KYC speeds up onboarding and improves accuracy by allowing verified credentials to be reused across services. Fii and CCAF will use the surveys to compare eKYC implementation and regulatory approaches across countries.

They will examine who is adopting eKYC, what models are being used and how adoption differs by region and income level. They will also explore what drives or slows adoption and what benefits are generated.

Pavle Avramovic, Director of Research and Policy at Fii and CCAF Research Affiliate, says the surveys will offer a global reference point for understanding shared challenges and emerging trends. He notes that this evidence is crucial for building trusted and inclusive digital identity ecosystems.

The research aims to fill knowledge gaps for regulators, policymakers and development partners. Its findings will support the design of frameworks and market strategies that enable scalable and interoperable digital identity systems.

“The Global e-KYC Adoption and Impact Surveys 2026 is a landmark initiative that offers rare, comprehensive and global insight into how industry leaders and regulators are actively shaping the future of trusted digital identity and e-KYC ecosystems,” says Katrin Arnold, programme lead and lead economist at FII.

Participation in the surveys allows organizations to contribute to international dialogue, benchmark their capabilities and gain recognition for their involvement. Stakeholders are invited to share their insights by 5 October 2026. The two surveys can be found here.

Article Topics

Cambridge University | digital identity | digital public infrastructure | Financial Innovation for Impact | Gates Foundation | KYC | market report