Fime launches mDL certification scheme for wallets, readers

Fime has launched an independent certification program for mobile driving licence (mDL) wallets and readers as the company expands from compliance testing into formal digital identity certification. The program is the first in a planned portfolio of certification schemes covering mobile IDs, the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet and other digital identity ecosystems.

The scheme evaluates solutions against ISO/IEC 18013-5:2021 for in-person mDL presentation and ISO/IEC TS 18013-7:2025 for remote presentation.

Fime said its program will separate certification decisions from its testing and advisory work, with assessments conducted by laboratories operating under ISO/IEC 17025 principles.

The launch moves Fime beyond compliance testing toward a formal certification mark as mobile IDs shift from pilots to broader deployment.

It also builds on the company’s earlier updates to its digital identity testing tools for European Digital Identity (EDUI) Wallet and mDL standards, and recent accreditations involving Canada’s digital trust framework and MOSIP biometric-device testing.

The new mDL program is the first in a planned family of digital identity certification schemes, including work tied to Europe’s emerging EDUI framework.

Article Topics

certification | digital ID | Fime | ISO 18013-5 | ISO 18013-7 | ISO/IEC 17025 | mDL (mobile driver's license)