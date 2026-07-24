For biometric ticketing, privacy need not be obstacle to innovation: Attain Insight

The transformation of the fan experience continues across professional sports leagues, and biometrics are poised to play a major role in the stadiums of the future. But, according to Attain Insight, the challenge is choosing an approach that balances convenience, security, and privacy.

Long lines are a drag on merchandise and concession sales. “Every additional minute spent waiting impacts both the visitor experience and venue revenue,” says a recent post on the Attain Insight blog. “At the same time, venues cannot afford to compromise on security. Operations teams are under constant pressure to move thousands of people safely and efficiently through a limited number of access points while maintaining compliance with evolving privacy expectations.”

Add compliance pressures to the mix, and the problem becomes increasingly complex. But the solution need not be. Facial ticketing has emerged as an attractive option for venues looking to improve both security and the guest experience.

Getting fans through the gates faster is not the only benefit. Biometrics can reduce staffing requirements at entry gates, provide stronger security through reliable identity verification and enable focused fan experiences to elevate game day.

But fans increasingly demand both convenience and strong privacy protections; “these expectations are no longer competing priorities.” With the power of data collection comes data responsibility.

Privacy built in to SPAn ticketing architecture

Attain Insight says facial ticketing does not have to depend on storing identifiable facial biometric data.

“A new generation of privacy-enhancing technology called Search Preserving Anonymization (SPAn) makes it possible to verify a person’s identity using anonymized biometrics,” the company says, by way of introducing its Intrinsic biometric ticketing product.

“Rather than keeping information that could identify an individual, the technology anonymizes a facial image for matching only, and the original image or standard facial recognition formats are no longer needed.”

The system can thus confirm someone is the authorized ticket holder when they get to a venue, without maintaining a database of facial images or retaining any personal biometric information.

The company says that “for venue operators, that means privacy is built into the architecture rather than added later as a compliance exercise after fines or privacy breaches have been incurred.”

Not the recognition tech that’s risky, but the data storage

The implied warning is not hollow: in July 2026, Mexico’s anti-corruption regulator fined the Mexican Football Federation 42.8 million Mexican pesos ($2.14 million) – one of the country’s largest-ever privacy penalties – over handling of sensitive biometric data through its Fan ID system.

This incident and others, says the Ottawa-based company, serve as a reminder that “when organizations collect identifiable biometric data, privacy governance becomes just as important as the technology.”

“By combining facial ticketing with anonymized biometric authentication, venues can verify that guests are who they claim to be without storing identifiable facial images or biometric data. The result is faster entry, stronger security, and a smoother guest experience without creating repositories of personally identifiable facial data.”

Article Topics

anonymization | Attain Insight | biometric ticketing | biometrics | data privacy | face biometrics