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Former UK biometrics watchdog’s new book argues AI surveillance can be deployed responsibly

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Surveillance  |  Trade Notes
Former UK biometrics watchdog’s new book argues AI surveillance can be deployed responsibly
 

The use of AI in surveillance technologies has expanded both in number of deployments and the scope to which AI is applied, leading to new questions about how to use it in an accountable and ethical way. Former UK Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner and longtime Biometric Update columnist Fraser Sampson argues that AI surveillance can and must be deployed ethically and offers practical perspective on how to do so.

His new book, How AI-Driven Surveillance is Changing our World: Do Robots Have the Right to Remain Silent?, expands on a series of essays first published in Biometric Update. It examines how citizens, policymakers and practitioners can understand the challenges posed by AI surveillance technology and its implications.

Sampson draws on his experience in law enforcement, legal practice and regulation. Key considerations for controversial areas of policy and law enforcement are explored using real-life examples, and applying Sampson’s triptych analysis, which consists of what is technologically possible, legally permissible and societally acceptable.

Since leaving the BSCC role in 2023 when legislation (that ultimately failed) to eliminate the position was tabled, Sampson has joined Facewatch in a non-executive director role. He is also an Honorary Professor and member of the Advisory Board at the Centre for Excellence in Terrorism, Resilience, Intelligence and Organised Crime research at Sheffield Hallam University. He previously served as the national chair of the Association of Police and Crime Chief Executives and CEO and solicitor to the Police and Crime Commissioner for West Yorkshire before being seconded as CEO to the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner in North Yorkshire.

With the UK among global leaders in deployments of real-time facial recognition by police and retailers alike, Sampson brings a unique perspective on balancing technological innovation with legal oversight and public trust.

Orders for e-book and hardcover versions are available through Springer Nature.

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