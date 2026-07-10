Fragomen and SICPA form JV to join digital identity market with end-to-end platform

A new entrant is joining the digital identity market to provide next-generation solutions for governments, enterprises and individuals. The independent digital identity business of U.S.-headquartered immigration services provider Fragomen and Switzerland-based secure printing providerSecuure SICPA have formed a global joint venture

The partners plan to combine Fragomen’s global workforce mobility expertise with SICPA’s infrastructure for credential issuance and software portfolio to build an end-to-end digital identity platform, according to their joint announcement. The platform will consist of identity verification and document authentication capabilities, digital wallets and verifiable credential management.

SICPA is best known in the digital identity industry for its participation in the EWC large-scale pilot for the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet and in IATA’s One ID trials.

Government, businesses and individuals will be able to use it for secure ID verification and management, and to share information across border and digital environments, the partners say. They suggest workforce mobility, travel and tourism, hospitality, education, identity and access management, document digitalization and humanitarian programs as target markets.

“The future of mobility, compliance and digital trust depends on making identity and document verification more secure, more portable and easier to use,” said Lance Kaplan, Co-Chair of Fragomen. “Fragomen has been investing in digital identity innovation and technology platforms designed to reduce friction across global mobility and compliance processes, and together with SICPA, we will bring trusted infrastructure and verifiable credentials into a unified platform, connecting government-issued credentials with enterprise and individual identity workflows.”

The headquarters for the new company are at SICPA’s Swiss campus, and the partners plan to expand it globally by forming subsidiaries and strategic partnerships.

Article Topics

digital identity | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Fragomen | SICPA | verifiable credentials