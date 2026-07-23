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GKD expands multi-script identity document processing with OCR Studio

Expanded deployment adds support for Arabic, Chinese, Japanese and other scripts to streamline high-volume identity document processing
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
GKD expands multi-script identity document processing with OCR Studio
 

GKD Global has expanded its agreement with OCR Studio after a year of using the company’s identity document scanning technology in its document clearing workflows.

GKD says the deployment achieved 100 percent recognition accuracy, doubled document processing speed, and reduced labor costs by 20 percent.

The company says OCR Studio was the only provider to reach this level across its large and diverse document set.

“Clients all over the world rely on our document clearing services for preparing, processing, and verifying IDs for government-related procedures,” says an unnamed GKD Global representative.

Recognition errors in these workflows can delay applications, introduce incorrect identity data, and create compliance or financial consequences.

As part of the renewed agreement, GKD is adding OCR Studio’s multi-script technology for high-volume international document workflows.

The company processes passports, national ID cards, driving licenses, residence permits, and visas issued across hundreds of countries and jurisdictions.

The expanded system reduces manual retyping and repeated checking for documents containing Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Cyrillic, and Thai scripts.

International identity documents may combine different character systems, layouts, transliterations, and machine-readable fields.

For example, a passport or national ID card can also display a name in the issuing country’s native script alongside a Latin-script transliteration intended for international use.

The objective is to reduce the manual work required before documents can move through government-related and regulated procedures.

OCR Studio’s technology operates within GKD’s infrastructure. Therefore, it does not send identity document images to an external service for recognition.

This deployment model can reduce the need to transfer sensitive personal information contained in identity documents to another provider.

OCR Studio claims it extracts data from an identity document in less than one second without graphics processing unit (GPU) acceleration.

The technology avoids GPU usage to make the software easier to deploy across existing enterprise systems.

It also reduces the infrastructure complexity associated with processing large document volumes.

The technology supports requirements under the EU General Data Protection Regulation, China’s Personal Information Protection Law, the UAE Personal Data Protection Law, and Saudi Arabia’s Personal Data Protection Law.

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