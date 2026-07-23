GLEIF expands open data network to grow LEI beyond finance

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) has added new members to its Global Open Data Integration Network (GODIN). An announcement says Open Supply Hub, Wikimedia Deutschland, and Wikirate International have joined GODIN, which aims to enhance connectivity and interoperability across global open data ecosystems, bringing together leading open data organizations and connecting datasets through recognized standards.

The goal is to offer a practical framework for organizations to collaborate on enhancing transparency and data usability without centralized dataset ownership. A central focus is embedding the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) across different open data sources, reflecting “the growing applicability of the Global LEI System as an internationally recognized and standardized organizational identity management infrastructure and global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).”

GODIN now has eleven member organizations, with the three new participants joining existing members in the Anti-Corruption Data Collective, Data and Research Center (DARC), Global Energy Monitor (GEM), Global Media Registry, Open Data Services, Open Ownership and Open Sanctions.

Value of Global LEI System growing beyond financial services

GLEIF says GODIN’s three new members extend the network’s practical application to support requirements across an expanding range of use cases, including supply chain management, open knowledge, and sustainability and ESG reporting.

Per the release, Open Supply Hub is a non-profit platform supporting the transition to safe and sustainable production, with “the world’s most complete, open and accessible global supply chain map” – mapping more than 2.5 million production locations around the world.

Wikimedia Deutschland developed Wikidata, which “serves as a central source of structured data used by Wikipedia and thousands of external applications,” making it one of the most influential open data infrastructures globally.

Wikirate International is a nonprofit that runs an open data platform enabling civil society organizations worldwide to “collect, share, and compare data on corporate social and environmental performance.”

Alexandre Kech, CEO of GLEIF, believes open data is most valuable when it can be connected.

“GODIN is making this possible, and welcoming three new members demonstrates a shared commitment to making data more accessible and useful across the global economy,” he says. “It also reinforces the increasing value of the Global LEI System beyond financial services, providing organizational identifiers that connect with authoritative data sources to build a more transparent, interoperable data ecosystem for all.”

Membership in GODIN is open to “organizations that publish open data or establish open data standards, including governmental bodies, non-governmental organizations, non-profit entities, academic institutions, and private organizations with public-facing data initiatives.”

Article Topics

digital company ID | digital ID | GLEIF | interoperability | Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)