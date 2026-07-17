Gradiant reports record year as digital identity portfolio expands

Spanish research and technology company Gradiant reported revenue growth of more than €17 million (approximately US$19.4 million) in 2025, which is an increase of 20 percent from the previous year.

The business-related activities accounted for 66 percent of revenue, and intellectual property sales contributed 11 percent. The company secured €6.4 million ($7.3 million) in R&D contracts during the year, while the European funding reached €4.4 million ($5 million).

The financial results give a broader context for Gradiant’s work in digital identity and biometrics.

IMPULSE as the digital identity foundation

IMPULSE (Identity Management in PUbLic SErvices) was an earlier stage of Gradiant’s digital identity research. The EU-funded project ran from February 2021 to January 2024.

It explored how AI and blockchain could support secure electronic identity for public services while addressing the legal, ethical, operational, and socioeconomic implications of those technologies.

The objective was to allow citizens to create an electronic identity once and then use the wallet to identify themselves when accessing government services.

TrustED moves into real-world pilots

TrustED is the current phase of Gradiant’s digital identity and privacy research.

Gradiant is coordinating a consortium of ten organizations from five European countries. The Horizon Europe project received approximately €3.96 million ($4.5 million) in EU funding.

TrustED started validating its technologies in real-world social and healthcare pilots.

The social sector pilot involved more than 70 Spanish volunteers using the TrustED wallet to issue, store, and share digital identity and volunteering credentials.

The healthcare pilot at the Centro Hospitalar e Universitário de Coimbra tested a federated learning platform in which the researchers and healthcare professionals evaluated clinical data exchange, access credentials, usability, and trust.

novaWallet connects research with deployable technology

Gradiant’s novaWallet is a link between the company’s research projects and technology that organizations can integrate into operational services.

For individuals, novaWallet supports online registration and the creation of a digital identity credential that can be presented to public or private services. Gradiant also lists novaWallet as an asset related to TrustED.

“Our ability to anticipate industry challenges, develop our own technology and maintain a high level of specialization is the key to our success,” says Luis Pérez-Freire, executive director of Gradiant.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | financial results | Gradiant