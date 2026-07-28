Hong Kong turns iAM Smart into broader digital identity infrastructure

Hong Kong is expanding iAM Smart, its e‑gov login tool, into a broader identity infrastructure encompassing digital services, corporate authentication and physical access.

Hong Kong government announcements indicate the platform is gaining new functions across public services, business operations and property management, with AI soon to sit on top of both citizen and corporate identity.

Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Professor Sun Dong said Hong Kong is using digital and AI tools to streamline governance and improve daily life. Speaking at the APEC Digital Weeks dialogue in Chengdu, he pointed to iAM Smart’s growth into a single portal for more than 1,400 services, from licence renewal to hospital bookings and tax filing.

A Digital Corporate Identity, or CorpID Platform, will launch soon, a business version of iAM Smart that gives companies secure digital identities, authentication and digital signing. “With CorpID, corporations will be able to access both government-to-business and business-to-business e-services easily, boosting operational and administrative efficiency,” said Dong. Both platforms will add an AI assistant this year to provide instant help and personalized guidance.

E-signature company Nota Sign is being integrated into iAM Smart, a development relevant to those serving Hong Kong residents while coordinating contracts across the Greater Bay Area and wider Asia-Pacific.

Hong Kong authorities are also pushing iAM Smart into physical access. At a July 23 seminar, officials promoted the iAM Smart Personal Code, a QR‑based token that lets users present anonymous identity information for visitor registration and building access. A signer can use a locally recognized identity method at the moment a document needs their signature, while the business keeps the rest of the agreement workflow inside Nota Sign. Property managers can verify identity without collecting excess personal data. More than 60 residential estates, government buildings and commercial sites have already adopted the system.

Privacy regulators, Housing Authority officials and industry representatives shared case studies showing how the Personal Code is being integrated into access systems at estates in Wong Tai Sin and Yuen Long. The Digital Policy Office said the tool helps property managers meet privacy‑compliance requirements while modernizing workflows.

iAM Smart’s expansion has also earned regional recognition. The platform won Hong Kong E‑Governance Project of the Year – Smart Government at the Asia Pacific GovMedia Awards. The award cited its integration of 1,400 services and new step‑up authentication using facial verification and NFC reading of identity card chip data.

Personal Code will bring identity into real‑world access, while CorpID extends it to businesses, and AI is being layered over both. For residents of Hong Kong, a Special Administrative Region of China, iAM Smart is becoming a general purpose identity backbone for digital and physical services. The Digital Policy Office says further upgrades are coming as Hong Kong looks to boost its smart city credentials.

Article Topics

CorpID | digital company ID | digital government | digital ID infrastructure | electronic-signature | Hong Kong | iAM Smart | Nota Sign | single sign-on