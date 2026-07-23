Hopae adds Brazil’s digital driver’s license to IDV platform

Hopae has revealed that its Hopae Connect platform can now conduct real-time identity verification (IDV) for Brazil’s digital driver’s license (digital CNH) to curb identity fraud and speed up customer onboarding.

This comes as the company seeks to extend its market footprint into Latin America (LATAM), according to a product update announcement. It also announced capabilities on the Connect platform for Google Wallet credentials recently.

Hopae is targeting the country’s huge digital identity ecosystem, which includes more than 200 million foundational identity (CPF) records, over 85 million people registered through the driver’s license system, and more than 68 million active users of the digital CNH app provided by state-owned technology company Serpro.

The digital driver’s license is one of the most widely required documents for identity verification across many sectors in Brazil, which makes the Hopae development relevant for enhancing trust in digital transactions based on the credential.

Per the announcement, the newly introduced service verifies a CNH credential by combining secure QR code decoding and facial biometric matching against official government sources, including the tax authority and the National Traffic Secretariat (SENATRAN). The biometric matching is done by comparing a live selfie against the photo on file with official driver’s license records.

Hopae says the new service supports workflow that meets string-level assurance (LoA), the standard required for high-stakes and regulated use cases, while remaining fully aligned with the EU’s GDPR and Brazil’s data protection legislation (LGPD). Privacy and data protection are increasingly becoming competitive differentiators in the identity verification market.

The company adds that the launch of the service marks the beginning of its foray into the LATAM region, with Brazil as the entry point due to its scale and digital identity maturity. The company says it intends to serve fast-growing sectors like fintech, crypto, online gambling, and identity verification providers, all of which need “trusted, low-friction ways to verify who their users really are.”

The high use of the digital CNH for identity verification reflects a growing reality in many countries where driver’s licenses are evolving from a mere transportation document into a general-purpose government-issued digital identity credential.

This month, iDenfy also announced the integration of Brazil’s digital CNH into its identity verification platform.

Article Topics

digital identity | Hopae | identity verification | Latin America | mDL (mobile driver's license) | QR code | selfie biometrics