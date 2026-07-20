Hopae extends Connect with Google Wallet credential support

Hopae has added support for Google Wallet credentials to its Connect platform , allowing customers to access Google Wallet identity credentials through the same API they already use for digital ID systems.

This means businesses can use one of the world’s most ubiquitous mobile wallets to verify trusted identity credentials. Hopae’s strategy to build a global digital identity platform.

Coverage starts with U.S. mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs across 11 U.S. states. Additionally, there’s ID Pass and Aadhaar coverage across Brazil, India, Singapore, Taiwan, the UK and U.S.

The company says the collaboration is a reflection of where digital identity is heading. Wallet-based credentials are becoming a central part of how people prove who they are online and in person,” Hopae writes on its blog.

“As Google Wallet expands ID Pass worldwide, and as the EU moves toward EUDI Wallet adoption, Hopae Connect gives businesses a scalable way to access trusted credentials across markets, platforms, and use cases.”

Hopae Connect have partnered and collaborated with a range of digital identity systems. India’s DigiLocker and India PAN are live on Hopae Connect. The two pillars of India’s Aadhaar – the state-owned cloud digitization service and foundational tax identity, respectively – are available as a single API.

Hopae boasted that its customers reach the “identity infrastructure of 1.45 billion people” following the announcement, and that it provides a selfie-to-Aadhaar-photo match, verifying the live user for biometric-grade, multi-factor assurance.

A couple of months ago, Hopae partnered with Polish identity verification provider Identt, building out its European digital identity network ahead of eIDAS 2.0 and AMLR implementation.

It formed a strategic partnership with 1Kosmos to “reduce customer onboarding time by providing turnkey eID consumption on a global basis,” extending eIDAS 2.0 support and Connect’s global eID coverage. Hopae also launched an eIDAS 2.0 and AMLR onboarding readiness tool the same month.

Hopae’s CPO and GM for North America, Sarah Clark, is leading expansion in the U.S. Clark was previously SVP of digital identity at Mastercard and has had product leadership roles with Idemia and Mitek.

Article Topics

digital wallets | Google Wallet | Hopae | identity verification | mDL (mobile driver's license)