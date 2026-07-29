iDenfy adds standalone age estimation to IDV platform

In keeping with the movement toward unified identity operations in a single biometric platform, Lithuania-based provider iDenfy has added an age estimation tool to its onboarding software dashboard. According to a release, the upgrade provides customers the ability to create, manage, and review dedicated age assurance sessions separate from iDenfy’s standard identity verification flow metrics, while benefitting from the same level of security.

Until now, iDenfy’s age verification workflow required end-users to upload a government-issued identity document. Facial age estimation (FAE), meanwhile, does not require ID, instead analyzing a user’s facial geometry and other features to arrive at a configurable ballpark age, typically within a buffer zone or small age range; iDenfy says its tool can estimate people’s age with a margin of error of approximately three years. Users whose estimated age is pegged near the legal limit are automatically routed to a certified ID document check within the same session for full age verification.

Moreover, the integration allows for isolated use of the age estimation product: per the release, rather than treating age estimation as a feature bundled inside a broader onboarding flow, “iDenfy has built it out with its own permission structure, billing model, and API endpoints, so its partners that only need Age Estimation checks are not required to adopt the full identity verification stack to access it.”

Customers can view a full sessions list, generate tokens, and open a detailed session page from a single, centralized view, with customizable settings, fully encoded verification URLs and official API documentation.

“Age estimation only works if the people using it can actually see what’s happening inside each session,” says Domantas Ciulde, CEO of iDenfy. “We improved our product against disguises such as makeup or a moustache to precisely estimate people’s age and brought it into the dashboard with its own sessions list and detail view.”

“Centralizing session creation and results in one dashboard view might sound like a small operational detail, but for partners that run age checks at scale, it removes a lot of manual tracking that used to happen outside our platform.”

Because it does not require document uploads or the storage of biometrics, facial age estimation has become increasingly popular for platforms looking to comply with regulations such as the UK Online Safety Act, the EU Digital Services Act’s age assurance guidance, and GDPR’s data minimization principle.

Article Topics

biometric age estimation | biometrics | facial age estimation (FAE) | iDenfy | identity verification