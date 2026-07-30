iDenfy expands modular verification platform with card checks, KYB tools

iDenfy has launched Bank Card Verification as a standalone dashboard module for managing payment card checks.

Businesses can create requests, generate links or tokens, send email invitations, and review results through one interface.

The company says there is demand from customers who need to confirm a bank card but do not require a full identity verification process.

“Not every partner that needs to confirm a bank card requires a full identity verification flow running alongside it,” says Domantas Ciulde, chief executive officer at iDenfy.

Users can verify a card by capturing it with a phone, tablet, or computer camera, or by uploading a card confirmation document.

Companies can also ask the user to enter the final four digits of the card as an additional check.

iDenfy says the system reads the cardholder’s name and card number but does not capture or store the card verification value (CVV).

Once the check is complete, the result is returned to the business through the platform’s API or SDK and can be reviewed from the centralized dashboard.

The feature is designed to help businesses confirm that a payment card used during a digital interaction belongs to the person presenting it.

However, the announcement does not explain if the cardholder name is compared with a previously verified identity, card issuer records, or payment network data.

The card verification module is an add-on feature.

Verify Later helps complete interrupted KYB onboarding

iDenfy has also introduced Verify Later, which allows users to pause the KYB workflow without losing information and return to it when they are ready to complete the identity check.

“KYB onboarding rarely happens in one sitting, and we built this feature to reflect that reality,” Ciulde emphasizes.

Businesses can enable reminders for each representative in iDenfy’s Business Verification dashboard.

They can schedule one or more emails to be sent between 1 hour and 21 days after the user selects Verify Later.

Businesses can also set the expiration time for the verification link and the overall period for completing the KYB process.

It complements iDenfy’s AI summary feature that helps compliance teams review company information and identify potential risks.

Verify Later focuses on bringing company representatives back to complete the identity checks required within the KYB workflow.

Article Topics

digital identity | iDenfy | identity verification | KYB | onboarding