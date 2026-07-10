FB pixel

IDfy wins privacy challenge as India operationalizes DPDP Act

Challenge showcases market-ready consent management platforms as enterprises prepare for phased enforcement of data protection law
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Trade Notes
IDfy wins privacy challenge as India operationalizes DPDP Act
 

Identity verification firm IDfy has been declared winner of a competition dubbed “Code for Consent: The DPDP Innovation Challenge,” organized in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The challenge was designed to test consent management systems on technical, functional, and legal readiness levels through live demonstrations.

IDfy’s submission emerged on top, with organizers describing the system as showing strong alignment with the DPDP Act. The firm entered its privacy and data governance platform, Privy by IDfy, for the challenge, which distinguished itself for its notable innovation, technical robustness, and practical applicability.

The platform, which has over 50 live implementations touching about 500 million users, covers consent governance, data discovery and classification (via Data Compass), data principal rights management, privacy impact assessments, third-party risk management, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), and compliance evidence across the enterprise.

Privy draws on IDfy’s 15 years of experience in identity verification, fraud prevention, and risk intelligence, all domains where operating at scale and producing audit-ready records are already standard practice.

The innovation challenge comes as thousands of Indian enterprises brace for enforcement of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023. It marks a pivotal moment not only for the company but for India, which is embarking on a transition from privacy readiness to privacy execution. Also, it represents a new regulatory approach where a government-backed competition surfaces market-ready solutions before the law fully takes effect.

Efforts to operationalize India’s data protection act kicked off in earnest last November, with an enforcement timeline that extends to May 2027.

As the DPDP implementation moves closer, the MeitY challenge signaled that consent is moving from a compliance afterthought to a system-level requirement, while privacy and data governance are becoming enterprise infrastructure rather than a one-time project.

It is worth noting that India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act is a foundational piece of the country’s DPI governance ecosystem which is increasingly viewed as a global reference. It provides the privacy and consent layer that will make the Aadhaar, UPI, and Digilocker Stack more trustworthy.

This aligns with the central argument in a World Bank wallet policy note which posits that technology alone does not create trust, but governance, compliance, and legal frameworks are essential. The DPDP Act, and the consent management systems it requires, can therefore be said to be the governance layer for the India Stack.

IDfy’s innovation challenge milestone comes not long after it announced that it had raised $23 million, part of which will be used to develop its risk detection tools suite.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Philippines joins Malaysia in regional blockchain ID integration

Zetrix AI has signed a preliminary agreement with the Philippine government to help build the country’s public blockchain infrastructure. The…

 

Philippines, Malaysia explore cross-border digital identity verification

The Philippines and Malaysia are exploring cross-border digital identity verification to make access to services faster, more secure, and more…

 

World Bank outlines practical roadmap for digital wallet trust frameworks

The World Bank has released the second in a series of policy notes focused on digital wallets, this time outlining…

 

Austria showcases operational contactless fingerprint system at UN counterterrorism event

AIT Austrian Institute of Technology and the Criminal Intelligence Service Austria have presented BioCapture at the UN Counter-Terrorism Week 2026…

 

Dock Labs maps where the EUDI Wallet market begins

It’s going to change the world. That’s the verdict of Dock Lab’s Richard Esplin, as he and colleague Agne Caunt…

 

The agentic caller always rings at scale: Reality Defender explores new AI voice threat

Deepfakes remain a potent part of the fraud arsenal, but the industry’s alarm bells have begun ringing over agentic AI….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events