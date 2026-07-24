IDnow appoints Philippe Morel as CEO to lead next growth phase

IDnow has named Philippe Morel as its new chief executive. Morel succeeds Andreas Bodczek, who steps down after more than seven years at the helm.

The appointment comes shortly after IDnow’s unveiled the IDnow Trust Platform in June, a major launch for the company. The platform looks to help regulated organizations move from one‑time Know Your Customer checks to continuous trust.

The market is trending toward identity verification orchestration, fraud prevention, biometric authentication and qualified digital trust services through a single integration. The IDnow Trust Platform supports emerging regulatory frameworks including AMLR, eIDAS 2.0 and the rollout of EU Digital Identity Wallets.

Morel brings three decades of leadership experience across financial services, technology and regulated markets. He previously served as CEO of Railsr, where he led a strategic repositioning before its merger with Equals Money, and as CEO of SETL, overseeing blockchain‑based settlement projects and the Regulated Liability Network tested with the New York Federal Reserve.

IDnow chair Martin McCourt said Morel’s mix of strategic and operational experience makes him “ideally suited” to guide the company’s next phase of growth.

Morel called IDnow “a European‑born leader in digital identity and fraud prevention at a moment when regulation, digital identity wallets and increasingly sophisticated fraud are reshaping the market,” adding that his initial focus will be listening to customers, colleagues and partners before defining the company’s next growth chapter.

The board also paid tribute to outgoing CEO Bodczek, crediting him with transforming IDnow from a founder‑led startup into a pan‑European identity provider backed by private equity.

Under his leadership, IDnow acquired Identity Trust Management AG and France‑based Ariadnext, expanded engineering operations in Rennes, and most recently launched the Trust Platform. Bodczek’s tenure, the board said, laid the foundation for IDnow’s next chapter.

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appointments | biometrics | digital identity | IDnow