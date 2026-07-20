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iiDENTIFii, IDEX strengthen leadership teams; Token, GLEIF add advisors

| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
iiDENTIFii, IDEX strengthen leadership teams; Token, GLEIF add advisors
 

Identity and biometrics companies are continuing to strengthen their leadership teams as the market shifts toward AI-driven fraud prevention, trusted digital identity infrastructure and commercial scale.

South African identity verification provider iiDENTIFii has appointed co-founder and former CTO Marco Wagener as CEO, formalizing a leadership transition as the company expands from identity verification into broader digital ID infrastructure. The company says the appointment reflects the growing need for continuous, reusable digital trust as AI-powered identity fraud becomes more sophisticated.

IDEX Biometrics has named Ingvill Tømt chief financial officer. Tømt, who joined the company in 2025 as vice president of finance, takes over as IDEX enters what it describes as a commercial scale-up phase for its fingerprint biometric cards serving payments, access control and digital identity markets.

Biometric identity assurance provider Token has appointed former U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Chief Information Officer Robert Costello to its Industry Advisory Board. Costello’s experience in zero trust, identity management and critical infrastructure security comes as enterprises grapple with AI-enabled phishing, deepfakes and the challenge of ensuring humans authorize high-risk actions.

Meanwhile, the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) has named digital trade specialist Merisa Lee Gimpel as strategic advisor for the UK market. The appointment supports GLEIF’s efforts to accelerate adoption of the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) and verifiable LEI (vLEI) across financial services, digital trade and organizational identity ecosystems.

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