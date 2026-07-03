Incode adds biometric verification to Auth0 password resets

Incode launched two integrations on Okta’s Auth0 marketplace to bring biometric identity verification into customer authentication workflows. The integration includes Incode ID Verification and Incode Face Auth Reset that applies biometric checks at different stages of account security.

As the name suggests, Incode ID Verification adds biometric identity proofing to the Auth0 login experience. For example, a new user can be redirected to Incode to capture a government-issued ID and a live selfie. Incode then validates the identity document, checks for liveness, and confirms that the face in the selfie matches the ID. Once that identity has been verified, organizations can use the verification result as a reference point for future authentications.

In addition, Incode Face Auth Reset extends that identity check to password resets. The user completes a live face scan, which is matched against the verified identity previously enrolled. This means a password reset requires proof that the person requesting the change is the same verified individual who created the account. This is crucial because password resets are among the weakest points in account security.

Traditional password resets depend on control of an email inbox, a reset link, or a one-time code. These methods can fail if an attacker has compromised the user’s email account, stolen login credentials or gained access to recovery channels. The Incode-Auth0 integration changes the reset process by checking if the user is the same verified individual who created the account.

For organizations using Auth0, the integrations add a biometric layer to customer identity and access management without needing a separate identity proofing system. The approach is more beneficial for financial services, healthcare, and government platforms because the account takeovers can expose sensitive or regulated data.

The Auth0 launch comes soon after Incode’s acquisition of the Tel Aviv-based startup Identiq. The deal aimed to establish a privacy-preserving fraud-signal-sharing network using Identiq’s cryptographic technology for institutions to share fraud intelligence without centralizing customer data.

At the application layer, the Auth0 integrations include Incode’s biometric ID verification and face authentication for customer identity workflows. This gives organizations a way to verify users during onboarding, login re-verification, and password resets. But at the fraud network layer, the Identiq acquisition gives Incode a way to support shared fraud detection while maintaining customer privacy.

The significance of the integration is that biometric identity verification is implemented beyond user onboarding. In this model, the face match and liveness check become part of the account security lifecycle to support re-authentication when the risk level rises.

Article Topics

Auth0 | biometric authentication | biometrics | face biometrics | identity verification | Incode