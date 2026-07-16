India aims for next‑gen governance reforms as AI and DPI reshape the state

India is looking to overhaul governance as a senior minister says the country is moving into “next‑generation” administrative and e‑governance reforms powered by AI, cybersecurity and digital public infrastructure.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said India has already removed nearly 2,000 obsolete rules over the past decade and must now build a technology‑driven governance ecosystem aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, which aims to make India a developed country by 2047.

He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a “Reform Express” to accelerate modernization across government. Governance has undergone a major shift under Modi, Singh said, one that’s marked by transparency, accountability and digital empowerment.

Governance and transparency have been cited as key by The Cyber Threat Observatory at the Turing Institute. AI is being threaded with DPI but AI is also boosting threats, the non-profit has warned. A number of recent workshops explored the risks and emerging vulnerabilities as expanding DPI and digital ID increase attack surfaces.

The Union Minister was speaking in Shillong at the inauguration of a two‑day National Conference on NextGen Administrative and e‑Governance Reforms. Singh pointed to the expansion of Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar‑enabled services, Direct Benefit Transfer and the Unified Payments Interface, which now processes more than 18 billion transactions a month.

The transformation of the CPGRAMS grievance‑redress platform was highlighted, as it has grown from 200,000 complaints in 2014 to nearly 2.5 million annually. The system now uses AI‑powered multilingual chatbots while retaining human review at the final stage to ensure “efficiency and empathy.”

The Minister also cited innovations such as facial‑recognition‑based Digital Life Certificates, e‑Office, Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore and the National e‑Services Delivery Assessment as examples of reforms that have strengthened last‑mile delivery.

Singh said outdated procedures persisted for decades simply because they were never revisited, and stressed that governance reform requires both digital tools and a shift in administrative mindset. “Technology is advancing rapidly, but our thinking must evolve at the same pace,” he said.

Singh urged states and Union Territories to adopt each other’s best practices and said the next wave of reforms must focus on AI‑enabled administration, integrated digital citizen services, cybersecurity, evidence‑based policymaking and resilient institutions.

India is taking a somewhat cautious approach to AI regulation, unveiling AI Governance Guidelines late last year. It emphasizes trust, equity and innovation while Modi has called for a global compact on AI on the world stage.

The case for a national digital trust framework

India’s digital economy needs a National Digital Trust Framework because the country’s current approach treats identity as a collection of documents rather than a continuous, institution‑verified trust record. That’s the claim put forward in a recent piece in The Economic Times.

The article argues that every institution creates only a fragment of a person’s identity. These fragments do not move between institutions, forcing citizens to repeatedly submit documents that only represent trust already established elsewhere.

This paper‑age model creates inefficiency, high costs and growing security risks, especially as generative AI makes forged documents and synthetic identities easier to produce.

A National Trust Framework would allow verified institutional assertions to travel securely across sectors, turning trust into a reusable digital asset. Instead of moving data, India would move institutional trust.

The piece emphasizes that identity is not created by documents like Aadhaar or passports — these only certify that trust has already been lawfully established. The challenge is synchronizing trust across institutions, not synchronizing documents.

The article places the change within India’s broader digital governance evolution, where digital trust is becoming the foundation for secure, inclusive e‑governance. It argues that trust is the requirement for India’s next phase of digital public infrastructure, supported by strong cybersecurity, privacy protections and accountability.

Article Topics

digital government | digital public infrastructure | digital trust | identity governance | India | trust framework