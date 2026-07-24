Indonesia targets 20M biometric SIM registrations in two months

Indonesia’s Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs, Meutya Hafid, says the biometric SIM card registration exercise that went underway on July 1 has already seen 10 million SIMs registered, and they hope to reach a further 10 million in the next month.

The minister spoke on July 23 in Jakarta after stakeholders signed a commitment that establishes operational guidelines for telecom operators to enforce the regulations on biometrics-based SIM card registration.

According to the minister, the next 10 million registration target must not only be for new SIM cards, but also for existing lines whose users have not met the mandatory biometric verification requirement, news agency Antara reports.

Hafid is quoted as assuring that those who have already biometrically identified their SIMs will have their National Identification Numbers (NIK) far better protected. She restated the importance of the SIM registration and verification process, saying it is part of efforts by the government to protect citizens from identity fraud and phone scams which are rife especially in the financial sector.

Speaking further, Hafid implored telcos to make the SIM registration more inclusive and accessible for every user. She emphasized that operators must route all facial biometric verification directly through the database of the civil registration office (Dukcapil) and are not allowed to store subscriber data on private servers. Also, telcos must make sure verification systems accommodate all citizens, including those with disabilities and specific privacy needs.

The Director General of Digital Ecosystems in the ministry, Edwin Hidayat Abdullah, said the biometric verification regime has not affected the purchase of new SIMs as it remains stable at between 250,000 to 300,000 SIMs sold daily, according to Voice of Indonesia.

Before the SIM registration policy went live, the Association of Indonesian Telecommunications Operators (ATSI) had raised concerns about fees set by the government for biometric face matching. They had called for a reduction or complete suppression of the 3,000 Indonesian rupiah (US$0.17) fee per verification.

Biometric SIM card verification is a growing phenomenon around the world, with many countries adopting the measure, citing national security and the fight against cybercrime as the key motives.

Article Topics

biometric verification | biometrics | identity verification | Indonesia | SIM card registration