Infineon launches FIDO Level 3+ security key for passwordless login

Infineon has launched a new FIDO‑certified security key, which the company says can deliver high assurance, passwordless authentication, along with qualified digital signatures for enterprise, financial and government use.

The Secora ID Key S USB supports both USB and NFC. It runs on a Java Card–based system‑in‑package platform and is the first authenticator to reach FIDO Level 3+ while meeting CTAP 2.1. The key is hardened against remote and physical attacks, enabling phishing‑resistant login and PKI‑based signature workflows.

The device ships with applets for FIDO login, qualified signatures and certificate‑based functions. Organisations can also deploy their own Java Card applets, opening use cases such as physical access control, crypto‑wallet protection and software‑rights management.

“The demand for strong, passwordless authentication has never been higher,” says Maurizio Skerlj, SVP for Authentication and Identity Solutions. He said the key is built for simple, large‑scale rollout across enterprise, government and financial sectors.

The product uses Infineon’s SLC38 crypto controller and supports Java Card 3.1 and GlobalPlatform 2.3.1. It includes dedicated non‑volatile memory and full cryptographic‑lifecycle support. The system‑in‑package design pairs the secure element with a USB bridge controller to simplify OEM integration.

Infineon is offering development tools, configuration software and technical services, and is working with partners on expanded applications. Engineering samples are available now. Volume production for the Secora ID Key S USB is planned for September 2026.

Article Topics

biometric security key | electronic-signature | FIDO Alliance | FIDO2 | Infineon | NFC | passwordless authentication | PKI