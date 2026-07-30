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Innovatrics’ forensic fingerprint biometrics top 4 categories in NIST evaluation

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Innovatrics’ forensic fingerprint biometrics top 4 categories in NIST evaluation
 

A new set of algorithms submitted by Innovatrics to NIST’s Evaluation of Latent Friction Ridge Technology (ELFT) has scored top marks in fingerprint biometrics accuracy across several categories amid broad performance improvements.

A dozen vendors have participated in NIST’s benchmark for the algorithms that perform biometric template creation and searching as part of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (ABISs).

Innovatrics now has the highest Rank-1 hit rate with no match threshold, at 99.3 percent. The company also had the best Rank-100 hit rate at a False Positive Identification Rate (FPIR) of 10 percent, at 98.9 percent, the top False Non-Identification Rate (FNIR) on the DoD database with an FPIR of 0.01 percent, at 4.85 percent and the best accuracy by FNIR on the DoD dataset at Rank 1, at 3.01 percent.

While the speed of Innovatrics’ algorithm is not comparable to that of the fastest entries, the new entry shaves 22 percent off the mean mated search duration of the company’s previous entry.

The results improve on those for an algorithm submitted to ELFT by Innovatrics in February across the board. That algorithm ranked second at the time in Rank-1 match accuracy with an FBI dataset.

Like those results, Innovatrics says its latest benchmarking metrics show how its fingerprint biometrics make match determinations easier for law enforcement and forensics experts.

Innovatrics also announced successful validations of its IAD and PAD technologies this week.

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