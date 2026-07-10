Investors back Lissi, Gataca’s expansions to meet EU Digital Identity Wallet moment

A pair of European digital wallet developers have new resources to pursue market share in the nascent continental ecosystem for digital ID verification, with Lissi and Gataca each revealing funding rounds.

Lissi raises €3.5M

Germany-based digital wallet infrastructure provider Lissi has raised 3.5 million euros (approximately US$4 million) and plans to use the funds to take a leading market position in EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet integrations for the financial sector.

Lissi is positioning itself as a pan-European option for sovereign digital identity. European venture capital firm Ventech led the funding round, and was joined by BM H Beteiligungs-Managementgesellschaft Hessen and previous Lissi investors.

The company, which won Germany’s EUDI Wallet Challenge in 2025, plans to expand its EUDI Wallet Connector Suite and developing its own SDK, CTO and Co-founder Sebastian Bickerle says in the company announcement.

“With this, financial companies can integrate all functionalities of modern identity wallets directly into their own apps,” Bickerle adds. “This means that in the future, any banking app can be expanded into an ID wallet in no time at all.”

The funding coincides with EU’s new Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR) taking effect on Friday. Lisse says 90 percent of its current customers are in the financial sector.

“Financial institutions need solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into existing IT landscapes and at the same time allow them full control over their customer data,” says Lissi CEO and Co-founder Helge Michael. “Our platform was developed exactly for these requirements: eIDAS-compliant, flexibly deployable and aligned with the high security and compliance standards of the financial sector. The trust of numerous banks and financial service providers shows that this approach is well received in the market.”

Lissi has participated in large scale pilots for the EUDI Wallet including EWC and POTENTIAL, and is part of the WE BUILD consortium working on standards, interoperability and capabilities for EUDI Wallets.

Gataca plans market engagement, intelligence layer expansion

Gataca has raised an unspecified amount to expand its reach in Europe’s media, igaming and financial services markets with the capacity to pursue all three opportunities at once. The company also plans to allocate funds to deepening the intelligence layer built into its digital identity wallet and widening its interoperability.

The funding round includes both new and existing investors, according to the company announcement.

The company highlights the impact that generative AI has had on identity fraud, as well as the explosive growth in demand from the online gaming industry and financial services, and for low-friction age verification.

Gataca added the intelligence layer to its digital ID wallet earlier this year, and the company was certified to the ISO standard for age assurance by the ACCS in June.

The company processed more than three quarters of a million wallet transactions in 2025 with deployments at scale in the public and private sectors of eight countries.

“The result is a KYC process that actually works,” writes Gataca Marketing Team Member Ana Wedfry in the company blog post.

“For businesses teams, onboarding and authentication that users don’t abandon. For compliance teams, fraud control and full auditability.”

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Europe | funding | Gataca | Lissi