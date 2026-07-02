FB pixel

Ireland digital wallet consultation closes, government moves to pilot stage

Digital identity-friendly nation progressing steadily toward year-end deadline
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Ireland digital wallet consultation closes, government moves to pilot stage
 

The government of Ireland is expressing confidence in its digital transformation initiative, having wrapped the public consultation on its digital wallet. In a post on LinkedIn, Louise McKeever, chief information officer at the Department of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation (DPER), says the government is now moving into the pilot phase of its wallet rollout.

Per the DPER website, testing “will help stress-test the infrastructure and the support mechanisms for the Digital Wallet.

Testing is critical to supporting the development of the Government Digital Wallet program. It will educate the public and other stakeholders on the value, safety and workings of the wallet. It will also give people an opportunity to contribute to the final design and the prioritization of future credentials.”

Digital identity is popular in Ireland, where close to eight in 10 people now use a digital ID to access essential services.

Wallet aims to simplify big life changes

Ireland is pursuing an ambitious digital transformation plan, with a target of 2030 to digitize 100 percent of key digital public services. The wallet is an essential part of that plan, offering a novel framework organized around major life milestones.

“Big life events such as having a baby or the death of a loved one can be very busy and emotionally demanding,” says DPER’s website. “Navigating administrative procedures should be as easy as possible so that people can concentrate on what matters most to them.”

The end of 2026 is the deadline for EU Member States to provide a digital wallet for their citizens under the EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet) scheme and eIDAS 2.0 regulation. Ireland is on track to meet the deadline, while other nations find themselves at different stages of preparedness.

This week, Romania appeared to pivot from an earlier position in adopting Germany’s wallet as the foundation for its own national digital ID wallet.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Airline lobby groups want full ESS pause for summer, EC agrees to meet

Europe’s aviation industry is struggling with the new biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) so much that countries need the option to…

 

Australia expands AML rules, widening market for digital identity verification

Changes to Australia’s Privacy Act and money laundering rules have put small businesses at risk of fines and other regulatory…

 

Switzerland delays digital ID rollout to strengthen trust infrastructure

The Swiss government says it prefers security over speed in the rollout of its national digital ID (e-ID) as it…

 

Kuwait’s AZ eWallet deploys Shufti for automated KYC, liveness detection

Shufti announced recently that its fraud prevention technology has been adopted by Kuwait-based fintech AZ eWallet to streamline customer onboarding…

 

Belgium selects Zetes to add qualified e-signatures to MyGov wallet

The Belgian government has selected Zetes to provide the necessary infrastructure and environment for its e-signature system which it says…

 

Nepal ID document drama escalates with Veridos, Mühlbauer, gov’t officials charged

There is a split between government officials in Nepal over whether Veridos and Mühlbauer, jointly awarded the country’s passport production…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events