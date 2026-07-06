ITL expands in Poland, UK as cash handling, age assurance tech sees uptake

An announcement from Innovative Technology (ITL) says that Polish wholesale technology distributor ViewPro has joined its network of trading partners, in supplying ITL’s cash validation and biometric technology solutions throughout Poland.

According to Marcus Tiedt, sales and marketing director for UK-based ITL, the partnership will see ViewPro provide sales, service and support assistance to local customers serving various markets in Poland. “ViewPro will be responsible for the distribution, configuration selection, integration and service of our cash handling and age estimation devices throughout the country,” Tiedt says.

He calls ViewPro a strong regional partner with direct access to markets including vending, kiosk and retail – but also outstanding commitment to its region. Tiedt says the company “made a proactive start to the partnership prior to the official agreement being signed by translating our product leaflets and videos into Polish to make it easier for native speaking customers to access all the product information they need.”

Tomasz Mróz, founding partner of ViewPro, expresses excitement at the potential to collaborate on expansion in Poland. ITL, he says, has “a series of reliable, field proven banknote and coin validation and recycling hardware devices which can help reduce collection costs, improve cash acceptance, keep machines operational and massively reduce the cost of handling cash.”

He adds that the company is “keen to showcase ITL’s age estimation range including MyCheckr to customers too.”

Gaming sector, convenience stores next target markets

ITL trading partner E-Service is “gaining traction in the UK,” according to a release – primarily through uptake of ITL’s MyCheckr age estimation technology.

Partnership between the two firms goes back to 2004, when E-Service joined ITL’s network of supplier partners. Recently, E-Service has started to support the ITL’s AI technology range and gained Approved Service Centre status last year.

ITL Senior Business Development Manager Andy Bullock says “E-Service are really flying the flag for our MyCheckr device representing the brand at various UK events.” He cites showcases at the National Convenience Show (NCS) and the Amusement & Retail Entertainment (ARE) show, where MyCheckr became “a real talking point.”

MyCheckr is a hardware device which provides anonymous age checks and secure access control; ITL also offers age estimation through ICU Lite.

“MyCheckr can be easily placed at any 18-plus entrance, or our other age estimation device, ICU Lite, can be fully integrated into gaming or SCO machines using a simple API,” Bullock says. “To help operators manage access we have developed MyConnect which sends alerts to staff via an app to notify them of a potential underage play or self-excluded entry which can be remotely granted or denied.”

The firms hope to expand MyCheckr’s uptake in the UK gambling sector, and say they are in discussions with regional police forces about promoting MyCheckr as a point-of-sale age assurance tool for local convenience stores.

ITL’s biometric age estimation hardware solutions have been deployed in retail environments across an increasing number of countries, to strengthen regulatory compliance, improve employee safety and create staff efficiencies; in addition to the UK and Poland, demand for MyCheckr and MyCheckrMini is driving expansions in Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland.

Article Topics

access control | age verification | biometrics | Innovative Technology | retail biometrics