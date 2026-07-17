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Kantara updates digital identity certification criteria for latest NIST revision

Expansion adds biometric injection attack detection
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Kantara updates digital identity certification criteria for latest NIST revision
 

The Kantara Initiative has expanded its certification program for NIST’s Digital Identity Guidelines by releasing new criteria for their latest version. NIST SP 800-63 Revision 4 introduces new requirements to the Guidelines, including for biometric injection attack detection (IAD).

NIST updated its Digital Identity Guidelines just under a year ago, adding consideration for a host of new technologies including passkeys, digital wallets and IAD.

Kantara has published its Service Assessment Criteria (SAC) and Statements of Criteria Applicability (SoCA) for SP 800-63B-4 – Authentication and Authenticator Management and SP 800-63-4 Base Volume, after publishing the criteria documents for SP 800-63A-4 – Identity Proofing and Enrollment in March.

Each set of criteria “takes the requirements from a NIST 800-63 Revision 4 volume and turns them into things an assessor can check,” Kantara Communications Lead Gracie Liberman told Biometric Update in an email. That means assessments against Revision 4 for 800-63A and 800-63B are now available from Kantara.

Kantara is also in the process of developing the assessment criteria for SP 800-63C-4 – Federation and Assertions, the fourth and last of the updated Digital Identity Guideline documents.

“By continuing to evolve its certification programs alongside NIST’s Digital Identity Guidelines, Kantara remains committed to advancing trusted, interoperable, and standards-based digital identity solutions for organizations worldwide,” the Kantara Initiative says in its announcement on LinkedIn.

Existing certifications against NIST’s Revision 3 Digital Identity Guidelines are unaffected, and organizations holding them can chose to transition to the new Revision at their next triennial assessment, or earlier.

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