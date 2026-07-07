Keyfactor secures $1B+ investment amid machine identity boom

Keyfactor has landed a strategic growth investment exceeding $1 billion from Summit Partners.

The big bucks deal shows the rising urgency around machine identity security as enterprises confront AI‑driven identity sprawl and prepare for post‑quantum cryptography. Existing investors Insight Partners and Sixth Street Growth will retain significant stakes.

CEO Jordan Rackie said the investment validates Keyfactor’s role as a core “trust infrastructure” provider for enterprises, governments and AI‑driven systems. The funding will support product innovation, global expansion, hiring and strategic acquisitions.

“This investment is a powerful validation of what our team has built and where we are headed,” Rackie says. “Summit Partners shares our conviction that the opportunity in front of us has never been larger, and this partnership gives us the resources and runway to capture it.”

The company argues that four forces — AI‑generated identity proliferation, shrinking certificate lifespans, tightening regulation and the shift to post‑quantum cryptography — have made trust infrastructure a board‑level priority. A new Biometric Update Podcast explores the shifting nature of digital identity, as it expands beyond humans to capture digital entities too.

Keyfactor’s Trust Control Plane offers unified visibility and lifecycle automation for certificates, cryptographic assets and machine identities. They cover cloud, on‑prem and hybrid environments. Summit Partners said the convergence of PQC preparation, AI governance and regulatory pressure is driving demand for end‑to‑end platforms rather than point solutions.

Keyfactor is scaling as it issues and manages billions of machine identities annually for more than 2,500 customers. Its footprint includes half of the largest banks in the U.S. and Europe, 80 percent of major U.S. retailers and over 40 percent of Fortune 100 companies. The company recently achieved FedRAMP certification to support U.S. federal agencies.

Summit’s Andy Collins and Colin Mistele will join Keyfactor’s board following the transaction. Insight Partners and Sixth Street Growth said the company’s rapid expansion and rising demand for cryptographic security position it strongly for its next phase of growth.

Article Topics

digital identity | funding | identity security | Keyfactor | non-human identities | trust infrastructure