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Kuwait’s AZ eWallet deploys Shufti for automated KYC, liveness detection

Fintech aims to accelerate onboarding and strengthen AML compliance with AI-powered IDV
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Liveness Detection
Kuwait’s AZ eWallet deploys Shufti for automated KYC, liveness detection
 

Shufti announced recently that its fraud prevention technology has been adopted by Kuwait-based fintech AZ eWallet to streamline customer onboarding and guard against Anti-Money Laundering (AML) through liveness checks for accounts.

Per the announcement, the fintech which is licenced by the Central Bank of Kuwait will leverage Shufti’s system not only to simplify and quicken the Know Your Customer (KYC) process, but also to effectively meet regulatory requirements, especially at a time when regulatory scrutiny for fintech is high and consumer expectations for speed are even higher.

With the system, AZ eWallet will, among other things, be able to perform pacey identity verification checks to confirm digital identity in real time or flag forged or expired ID documents through facial recognition matching and liveness detection. Automating the system means that an account with pass through automated AI-powered scrutiny at the time of its creation before actually going live.

According to the CEO of AZ eWallet, Abdulaziz Al Subaie, the move seeks to maintain high standards of compliance and trust. “Our partnership with Shufti strengthens our ability to deliver a seamless onboarding experience while ensuring robust identity verification and regulatory compliance. Together, we are building a safer and more inclusive digital financial ecosystem for the future.”

Both parties have also pledged to advance their work on “enhanced fraud detection models, broader AML and sanctions screening, behavioural risk signals, and device-based risk analytics to address evolving regulatory expectations and fraud patterns.”

The deployment reflects a broader fintech trend toward automating identity verification to scale customer onboarding while maintaining AML compliance.

It also illustrates how AI-driven identity verification is becoming a foundation for digital financial services across the Gulf, where regulators increasingly expect fast onboarding alongside stronger fraud controls.

Other countries in the region such as Saudi Arabia and UAE, are also aggressively adopting similar AI-based KYC tools to reduce processing times and enhance security and trust.

As deepfake attacks and synthetic identity fraud become more sophisticated, fintechs are increasingly combining document verification, facial biometrics, liveness detection and behavioral risk analysis into layered identity verification workflows rather than relying on any single control.

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