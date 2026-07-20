Lawsuit alleges Roblox misled investors about age assurance, $6.7B loss

One of the primary fears businesses have about biometric age assurance and its related technologies is the possibility that adding friction will deter users, cratering traffic and degrading value. That will not be true in every case. However, it is beginning to look as though massive social gaming platform Roblox may end up being the first example of a company battered by the storm of regulation, controversy and lawsuits around online age assurance requirements.

According to a news release, Roblox Corporation is facing a securities class action lawsuit from shareholders after its 2026 Q1 report indicated “a surprisingly large sequential decline in daily active users,” sending share prices tumbling – and erasing over $6.7 billion from the company’s market capitalization.

The litigation focuses on “the propriety of Roblox’s disclosures about the impact on its business and prospects of the age-check verification rollout aimed at increasing safety within certain social features on its platform.”

Boasts could come back to haunt Roblox

While some tech giants have met age assurance requirements with a resigned professionalism, Roblox has been vocal in its opinion that its online safety features are a gold standard for age assurance. This, despite a mounting stack of lawsuits and settlements in the U.S., where the company has paid out tens of millions of dollars to defuse accusations that it has created, in the words of one U.S. lawmaker, “a platform that leaves the front door unlocked with a sign that says ‘children inside’.”

Per the release, issued by national shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman, in February 5, 2026, during Roblox’s Q4 2025 earnings call, CEO David Baszucki responded to an analyst’s question about its age assurance rollout by assuring investors that the company was “very excited and proud of the way our age verification rollout has gone.”

Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation into legal claims that Roblox and its co-defendants violated the federal securities laws, says the class action is “focused on when Roblox and its management knew of the adverse consequences of the age-check rollout and whether they intentionally misled investors.”

Hagens Bergen is encouraging investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Roblox common stock between October 30, 2025 and April 30, 2026 to join the action by August 7, 2026.

Failures are not a Persona problem

With its financial reality public, Roblox has argued its case by observing that age verification features “hindered on-platform communication,” which led to a decline in user interaction and lower app store ratings that drove a corresponding reduction in organic user sign-ups.

The platform uses Persona’s biometric systems for facial age estimation, specifically for access to what it calls its Trusted Connections feature, which allows users to communicate more freely in chat and voice with people they know and trust. A video selfie is matched against Persona’s datasets to estimate age to complete biometric age estimation.

Persona has faced its own share of questions about its age assurance tech, notably in connection with Discord. However, it should not shoulder the blame for Roblox’ continued legal and financial woes, which run much deeper than user friction.

Oregon teen says she was groomed on Roblox at age 8

In the U.S., legal dominos continue to fall as various states lash the company with more litigation. Earlier this month, a teenager in Oregon filed a suit against the developers of Roblox; content in About Lawsuits says the suit alleges that the platform’s design “helped the company profit by setting up children to be preyed upon by online sexual predators.”

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on July 1, the complaint comes from an unnamed 18-year-old plaintiff who claims she was 8 when “a sexual predator began targeting her online, allegedly posing as another minor, exchanging explicit messages with her and trying to convince her to run away with him.”

“Over time, the predator communicated regularly with Plaintiff through Roblox. During this period, the predator asked Plaintiff what city she lived in and what school she attended, information which Plaintiff provided. The predator escalated the relationship by telling Plaintiff that they were in a romantic relationship, that he loved her, and that he wanted to be with her.”

The teen claims that Roblox – the sole defendant – could have done more to stop it from happening. Her lawsuit “seeks to hold Roblox accountable for recklessly and deceptively

operating its business in ways that led directly to the grooming and exploitation of Plaintiff, who was a minor when she was targeted on Roblox’s app.”

Whole of US could line up for settlement money

Roblox, as it turns out, is drowning in lawsuits. The Oregon complaint is to be consolidated with more than 160 similar child exploitation lawsuits in the Northern District of California. Payouts continue apace: South Dakota recently became the fifth state to settle with Roblox, winning close to $10 million over four years – which, according to South Dakota Searchlight, will be used to fund online safety and after-school efforts.

It brings the current tally for Roblox’s bill to some $54 million. (Alabama settled for $12.2 million, Nevada for $12 million, Virginia for $11 million and Mississippi for $9 million). South Dakota could receive an additional $5.4 million if Roblox fails to meet the settlement’s requirements Nine more states have lawsuits in play. More will likely follow.

Should Roblox devaluation continue alongside its legal bill, the company may find itself wishing that it had indeed acted earlier in imposing the age assurance measures it blames for tanking its share price.

Article Topics

age verification | children | gaming | lawsuits | Roblox