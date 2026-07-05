FB pixel

Listen: trust, identity and governance in the agentic age, with Alice Sesay Pope

Biometric Update Podcast talks to former Amazon executive about her new book, The Trust Algorithm 
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric Update Podcast  |  Biometrics News  |  Features and Interviews
Listen: trust, identity and governance in the agentic age, with Alice Sesay Pope
 

How much would you let a machine do for you? How much would you let it do autonomously, on your behalf? These are the questions driving a growing market for identity governance that applies to AI agents, as well as humans.

Today’s episode of The Biometric Update Podcast features an interview with Alice Sesay Pope, author of The Trust Algorithm: How Leaders Build Trust in Generative AI, which explores the theory that trust, not technology, is the true currency of the agentic era. Then, host Joel McConvey and Biometric Update Managing Editor Chris Burt discuss how the market for identity is changing: where digital ID once implied a digital encapsulation of a human identity, it has shifted – now, digital identity can be assigned to digital entities, too.

Listen to this episode at: SpotifyAppleYouTubePodbean

Runtime: 00:33:32

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Delegated authentication: A security essential plus strategic data asset

By Dewald Nolte, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Entersekt The payments landscape has undergone a significant transformation, from in-person card…

 

State Department seeks sole-source upgrade of Honduras fingerprint system

The U.S. State Department is seeking to award a sole-source contract to modernize Honduras’ Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS), expanding…

 

Digital identity wallets present big choices as EUDI preparations ramp up

If identity is fundamental to human rights and the relationship with the state, then it is a responsibility of the…

 

Wallet interoperability takes shape as Google’s influence grows

A wave of new partnerships between major tech players is accelerating a multi-wallet digital identity ecosystem, even as critics warn…

 

Ottawa police take first steps towards using Idemia facial recognition

Police in Canada’s capitol Ottawa, Ontario are taking their first step towards a potential implementation of facial recognition from Idemia….

 

Most US adults support laws putting age restrictions on social media

Laws putting age limits on social media are being introduced in countries around the world, driven by pressure from parents…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events