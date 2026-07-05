Listen: trust, identity and governance in the agentic age, with Alice Sesay Pope

How much would you let a machine do for you? How much would you let it do autonomously, on your behalf? These are the questions driving a growing market for identity governance that applies to AI agents, as well as humans.

Today’s episode of The Biometric Update Podcast features an interview with Alice Sesay Pope, author of The Trust Algorithm: How Leaders Build Trust in Generative AI, which explores the theory that trust, not technology, is the true currency of the agentic era. Then, host Joel McConvey and Biometric Update Managing Editor Chris Burt discuss how the market for identity is changing: where digital ID once implied a digital encapsulation of a human identity, it has shifted – now, digital identity can be assigned to digital entities, too.

Listen to this episode at: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:33:32

Article Topics

AI agents | Biometric Update Podcast | biometrics | digital identity | identity governance