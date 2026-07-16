Malta launches €15.6M tender for European Digital Identity Wallet

The Malta Digital Innovation Authority (MDIA) has issued a tender for the implementation of a fully compliant European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet. The tender launches Malta’s rollout of the EU‑wide digital identity framework.

Citizens and residents will be able to prove their identity securely online and in person, verify their age, store official documents such as driving licenses and electronically sign paperwork. The wallet will be recognized across all EU member states.

MDIA will lead the project, overseeing development of the wallet platform and the supporting systems. The contract — valued at €15.6 million (US$17.88 million) — is being procured through Malta’s electronic Public Procurement System (ePPS) under an open procedure. The vendor must ensure security, interoperability and alignment with the EU’s common architecture.

Malta’s Digital Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the initiative reflects Malta’s commitment to using advanced technologies to improve public services and strengthen the country’s digital capabilities.

MDIA chief executive Kenneth Brincat commented: “This project is a tangible example of how innovative technology can be used to create services that are more secure, trustworthy and focused on the needs of citizens.”

The tender — CT2274/2026 — covers software development, systems integration and the creation of a supporting trust ecosystem. It remains open for submissions until 3 September, with evaluation based on a best price‑quality ratio.

The Mala Information Technology Agency (MITA) also published a tender seeking online identity verification software, which will be integrated into its government authentication service, a few weeks ago. The estimated contract value is €310,000 ($355,300) excluding VAT, and the deadline for submissions is July 22 at 11:30 am.

MITA is responsible for implementing state IT programs, including developing the infrastructure for the national electronic identification (eID) system, which is managed by Identità. Separately, Malta awarded a contract to Toppan Security covering maintenance and support of biometric self-service kiosks used by the Residency Malta Agency.

Article Topics

digital ID | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Malta | procurement | tender