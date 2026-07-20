Mandatory biometric verification for Ghana Card holders takes effect

Ghana has reminded its citizens that a new legal framework mandating the biometric verification of individuals presenting the Ghana Card for all public and private sector transactions has officially come into force.

The National Identification Authority (NIA) made the announcement on July 16, warning that the photocopying, scanning, or retention of one’s national ID card as well as physical inspection during a transaction, have all been proscribed as a consequence.

Instead, biometric verification is henceforth required to be done via a dedicated platform and checked against the NIA’s database, as outlined in the authority’s amended identity law that was gazetted last month, the statement mentioned. The body called on all public and private sector institutions that conduct identity verification as part of their operations to adhere to the new modus operandi with immediate effect.

This development is the culmination of a move which the Ghanaian government had undertaken over the past months to effectively deal with identity fraud, which had become rife especially in the mobile money sector. In many cases, people successfully carried out transactions using stolen or forged national ID cards.

“The amendments are intended to strengthen identity security, protect the personal data of Ghana Card holders, and eliminate opportunities for identity fraud and misuse,” the NIA restated.

The ID authority added that in order to support a smooth transition to the new dispensation, it “will provide onboarding, technical support and public education for organizations required to integrate with the Identity Verification System Platform.”

This latest measure by the NIA builds on a litany of steps it is taking to deepen and expand the use of the Ghana Card. Last year, the Bank of Ghana restated the need for biometric verification of Ghana Card holders if financial institutions must ensure better security of their transactions.

The move also aligns with the growing push by countries to adopt biometric-first identity verification systems where real-time biometric authentication is preferred as it eliminates the risk of forged or altered physical documents.

Ghana joins countries like India and Estonia, as well as the European Union through the eIDAS framework, where biometric authentication over physical ID cards is prioritized.

A nationwide campaign to register children for the Ghana Card has been ongoing in the past months as the country continues the push to make the ID a lifecycle identity credential. This means that a child born in the country can now begin life with a legal identity, aligning with SDG 16.9 on legal identity for all by 2030.

Article Topics

biometric verification | biometrics | Ghana | Ghana Card | national ID | National Identification Authority (NIA)