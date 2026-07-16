Mastercard, Identomat, TrueDoc pitch layered IDV to detect synthetic identity fraud

A popular marketing angle these days is to frame AI not as a replacement for human agency, but a collaborator. In the case of fraud, at least, that’s turning out to be wrong. According to the annual AI Security Report 2026 from Check Point Research, fraud has become fully autonomous: per a release, “where it once helped attackers prepare, it now runs the operation.”

“AI has crossed from development aid to live attack operator,” the research says. “It now does the hands-on work inside live intrusions, from China-nexus espionage campaigns to a criminal breach of multiple Mexican government agencies and has spread from nation states to ordinary cyber criminals.” AI can build malware and attack suites, and the tools fraudsters need to make it do so are already available.

“Most actors favor jailbroken mainstream models over self-hosted ones,” the report says.

The result is that an AI-enabled criminal tooling market has matured to the point that it has rendered virtual identity untrustworthy on a basic level. Synthetic identity fraud has become the biggest fraud threat facing financial institutions, necessitating tools that can verify an identity’s legitimacy beyond voice, face, documents and live video.

Two other key findings from Check Point underline this need. First, “AI itself is an expanding attack surface” that may not always be able to separate instructions from other daya they process. Second, indirect prompt injection is on the rise: detections of longer malicious payloads more typical of content-borne and agentic attack paths rose roughly fivefold between March and May 2026.

Mastercard touts open finance as defense against synthetic identity

Clearly, AI fraud is a problem that needs urgent attention. An article from Mastercard explores how open finance can help prevent synthetic identity fraud in account opening. Open finance, the payments giant says, offers “stronger identity verification, richer contextual insights and faster ways to detect and mitigate fraud earlier.”

“Permission-based data sharing gives organizations a sharper view of account behavior and identity signals, helping them spot synthetic identities and other fraud attempts earlier,” the post says. “Open finance data can power AI cybersecurity tools to check whether the details a potential customer enters during onboarding – including name, address, email and phone number – match the records held by their bank. Following appropriate consumer permission and disclosure, account ownership verification and identity signal analysis can support faster checks with less customer friction.”

The company points to better fraud protection and stronger customer relationships enjoyed by organizations that adopt open finance. A Mastercard survey shows that 60 percent of firms using the system can now generate real-time insights about risk and customer engagement.

‘Proven’ liveness detection means independent testing, validation

A blog post from Identomat makes the case for liveness detection as a key tool for reducing synthetic identity risk in digital onboarding.

The post lays out the problems with traditional document verification for onboarding. Fraudsters can use real data in synthetic identities, which can pass authenticity checks. “Document verification does not confirm live presence,” it says. And “weak biometric implementations can be bypassed using deepfake selfies or pre-recorded videos.”

By shifting verification from static validation to real-time proof of presence, liveness detection ensures someone real is performing the verification.

But how can one be sure a liveness detection tool will do what it’s supposed to? In other words, if a vendor claims they have a “proven” solution, what constitutes the proof?

Proven results, Identomat says, are based on “measurable performance under realistic attack conditions.” That means independent testing and validation by third-party laboratories using standardized benchmarks on metrics like False Acceptance Rate (FAR) and False Rejection Rate (FRR). Attack simulations must be comprehensive across presentation attacks such as printed photos, screen replays, and 3D masks, and systems should be tested against synthetic video and face generation techniques enabled by generative AI.

Identomat notes that in the field of biometric liveness detection, “one of the most recognized benchmarks is iBeta Level 2 certification, which is typically achieved only by advanced providers capable of resisting sophisticated presentation attacks.” (Identomat’s biometric liveness detection is confirmed compliant at iBeta Level 2.)

Anti-replay protection is also recommended as a test metric, and resistance to injection attacks is gaining importance.

Overall, Identomat believes that liveness detection is a critical control, “but it is not a standalone solution. Its effectiveness increases significantly when integrated into a broader identity verification and risk framework.”

‘No single signal catches modern document fraud’: TrueDoc

The newly released 2026 Global Document Fraud Report from TrueDoc illustrates the extent of the fraud problem on the document side. Fifty percent of all fraud attempts involve forged or altered documents, and deepfakes have skyrocketed.

Per the report, “in 2024, forged or altered documents became the most common identity fraud vector worldwide – and generative AI has turned what was once a careful manual craft into something that can be produced in seconds, at scale, for a few dollars.”

TrueDoc identifies a larger shift happening in identity verification, wherein the question becomes less “is this the right person?,” and more “is this document real?”

“In 2026, the second question is where the losses are, and answering it now requires layered forensic and AI-generation analysis.”

And the losses are not small. The Deloitte Center for Financial Services projects U.S. losses from identity fraud to hit $40 billion by 2027.

Article Topics

AI fraud | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | identity verification | Identomat | Mastercard | synthetic identity fraud | TrueDoc