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Mercosur advances cross-border digital ID for South America

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Mercosur advances cross-border digital ID for South America
 

The economic organization to establish a common market for South America has put digital identity as a focal point.

Digital identity is a major part of Mercosur’s regional transformation push as it approved a landmark agreement that will give legal force to cross‑border digital IDs across the bloc. The digital ID framework still requires ratification by national legislatures.

The cross-border digital ID pact was signed at the Summit in Asunción, Paraguay and marks one of the most significant digital governance advances in South America in years. Mercosur member states already recognize each other’s ID cards at borders in lieu of a passport.

The agreement commits Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay to mutually recognize one another’s electronic identification and authentication systems. In practice, it means a digital ID issued in one country will carry full legal weight in another.

Citizens and businesses will be able to access services, complete official procedures and manage cross‑border operations without travelling or presenting paper documents.

It’s a significant win for Paraguay’s pro tempore presidency of the trading bloc. The deal concludes a long technical process launched in 2024 and finalized at the Digital Agenda Group meeting in June. The Mercosur Digital Citizen Program was first implemented between Brazil and Uruguay before expanding to other South American countries.

Officials say it shows the bloc can deliver long‑term digital reforms that produce real public benefits. The pact means a Paraguayan exporter dealing with Brazilian authorities, for example, could file permits and certifications online from Paraguay, using their national digital ID.

The agreement also sets shared standards for security, authentication, validation and data protection. These common rules are essential for trust and interoperability. Member states will coordinate through designated authorities to keep systems aligned and secure as technology evolves.

Digital transformation featured heavily at The 68th Mercosur Summit. Leaders highlighted updated consumer protection rules for e‑commerce and agreed to coordinate infrastructure, energy, digital connectivity and border management projects to strengthen regional integration.

The bloc is also advancing trade agreements with the European Union and beginning negotiations for an Economic Partnership Agreement with Japan. Mercosur is also in talks with other countries where digital transformation and digital identity feature heavily, such as Singapore, the U.A.E., India and Vietnam, reports Aduana News.

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