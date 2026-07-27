Meta using selfie biometrics to verify authentic Facebook users

Meta is expanding its use of facial biometrics with Facebook Verified, a feature that uses a short video selfie to confirm that the person operating an account matches the individual shown in its profile photos.

Meta says the process takes a few minutes, although verification depends on the account meeting its trust and safety criteria.

Eligible users must be at least 18 years old, remain in good standing with Facebook’s Community Standards, and show no evidence of inauthentic behavior.

The verification confirms continuity between the person recording the selfie and the profile they are using. After verification, the badge will appear on a user’s profile and across Marketplace, Dating and Groups.

The approach builds on Meta’s earlier use of video selfies for account recovery.

In 2024, the company began testing facial recognition for Facebook and Instagram users to regain access to compromised accounts by comparing a video selfie with the profile photos.

Meta said at the time that facial data generated for the comparison would be deleted after the match was completed.

The launch reflects growing pressure on Meta and other online platforms to distinguish authentic users from AI-generated profiles, impersonation scams and other forms of synthetic identity enabled by generative AI.

In Singapore, authorities have required the company to expand its use of facial recognition to detect accounts and advertisements impersonating government officials and individuals considered at high risk.

Thailand has taken a different approach, requiring social media advertisers to verify their identities through facial recognition, which uses matching against a national ID card.

The rollout highlights a broader shift across social media. As AI makes fake accounts and impersonation more convincing, platforms are increasingly turning to biometrics to establish account authenticity, satisfy regulators and build greater trust in online interactions.

Meta is rolling out the feature in phases in select markets before expanding it globally.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | Facebook | identity verification | Meta | selfie biometrics | social media