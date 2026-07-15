Mexico hits football federation with record biometric‑privacy fine over Fan ID system

Mexico’s anti‑corruption regulator has hit the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) with one of one of the country’s largest-ever privacy penalties. The FMF has been fined 42.8 million Mexican pesos (US$2.14 million) for violations linked to its Fan ID system.

The Fan ID system uses face biometrics to verify spectators, improve stadium security and speed entry to football matches.

However, Mexico’s Ministry of Anti‑Corruption and Good Governance (SABG) said FMF failed to tell fans that the photographs collected for Fan IDs were sensitive biometric data and did not obtain the express written consent required under Mexican law.

Instead, FMF relied on a simple website checkbox without any mechanism to prove the user providing consent was the actual data subject.

SABG also found FMF in breach of lawfulness and accountability principles, saying the federation did not implement the governance, documentation and compliance measures needed for handling biometric information.

The regulator stressed that organizations deploying facial recognition, digital identity or access‑control systems must ensure transparency and robust consent practices.

This marks SABG’s first major enforcement action since taking over data protection functions from INAI, and the fine exceeds any previously issued by the former regulator. It demonstrates a tougher enforcement posture and offers early insight into how SABG may interpret privacy obligations going forward.

Regulators are increasingly scrutinizing not just cybersecurity safeguards but also privacy notices, transparency obligations and the validity of consent mechanisms. Organizations should check any technology involving potentially sensitive datasets such as geolocation or biometric identifiers.

SABG recommended that organizations review whether they collect biometric data, update privacy notices, strengthen consent processes, maintain evidence of valid consent and conduct regular compliance audits. Biometrics is gaining importance across the country as Mexico is in the process of linking mobile phone lines to the biometric CURP identity register.

Article Topics

access control | biometric ticketing | biometrics | data protection | face biometrics | Mexico