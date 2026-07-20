Middle East airports accelerate end-to-end biometric passenger journeys

SITA and Qatar Airways have launched opt-in face biometrics for check-in, bag drop, security and boarding at Hamad International Airport (HIA). A release says Fast Pass is “one of the largest biometric passenger rollouts of its kind both in the Middle East and globally, connecting more than 700 touchpoints into a single, trusted biometric journey.”

SITA’s biometrics tech powers the system, which effectively replaces a boarding pass with a facial scan. “Passengers enroll in Fast Pass once via the Qatar Airways mobile check-in application or at a self-service kiosk in the terminal,” the firm says. “It takes just a few seconds and once completed, their face becomes their boarding pass all the way to aircraft boarding.”

According to SITA, more than 43 per cent of airports worldwide already use biometric-enabled boarding systems.

“The way people move through airports is changing, and trusted digital identity is at the center of it,” says Selim Bouri, president for Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at SITA. “When a passenger is verified once and recognized across the whole journey, the airport runs more smoothly and the traveler stays in control of their data. Hamad International Airport has shown what that looks like at full scale, across every major touchpoint. This is the model the industry will build on: travel that is faster and simpler because it is built on trust.”

Investment fuels ongoing biometrics boom

Middle Eastern airlines and airports have been among the leaders in biometric transformation of the travel experience. According to a report in Arabian Business, the region is rapidly increasing investment in biometric airport technology, to accommodate passenger numbers expected to reach 240 million regionally this year.

The issue will be on the table at the Airport Show 2026 in Dubai this October, where global aviation leaders gather to showcase next-generation technologies amid a focused regional push toward biometric solutions.

The piece points to Dubai International Airport (DXB)’s “Red Carpet Smart Corridor,” which uses Paravision’s face biometrics in partnership with emaratech to enable processing of more than 10 travellers simultaneously. It notes early biometrics deployments by Emirates Airline, which installed more than 200 biometric boarding cameras at DXB in 2017.

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport has expanded facial recognition, implementing biometrics at five of the nine passenger touchpoints throughout the airport journey. Etihad Airways is testing facial identity verification for both boarding and lounge access.

The massive Al Maktoum International Airport – currently under construction outside of Dubai, and planned to eventually replace DXB and become the world’s largest airport – is “expected to feature a highly interconnected ecosystem centred around the traveller, with AI-powered analytics helping personalise services and improve passenger flow throughout the terminal.”

Change is driven by necessity. As of 2025, DXB was the world’s busiest airport by international passenger traffic, handling over 95.2 million passengers. That kind of volume prompts development of what Majed Al Joker, COO of Dubai Airports, calls “consistent, measurable improvements in how guests move through our terminals.”

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that replacing manual identity verification with biometric confirmation can reduce passenger processing times by up to 40 per cent.

Airport Show organizers forecast that the biometric technology market will reach $150.58 billion by 2030. The airport biometrics services market will reach $276.56 billion by 2032. By 2027, three-quarters of airports are expected to use biometric technologies across the passenger journey, including check-in, baggage drop, boarding and border control.

Kazakhstan’s Astana Airport getting biometrics

In Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport (previously Astana International Airport) is set to launch a trial of biometric passenger registration. Per a brief from Turkmenportal, the system will “permit passengers to independently perform all necessary operations when checking in for a flight, including filling out and printing documents, as well as using an electronic version of their passport.”

Vietnam syncs passenger biometrics to reduce check-in time

As part of Vietnam’s project to transform its nation’s airports, Noi Bai International Airport recently implemented a biometric check-in kiosk system at Passenger Terminal T1. A post on the LinkedIn account for the Airports Corporation of Vietnam says biometric passenger data is synchronized across the system to facilitate expedited clearance through automated security checkpoints and boarding gates. The automated kiosks are currently processing approximately 2,000 to 3,000 passengers daily, “contributing significantly to reduced check-in durations and an enhanced overall travel experience at the airport.”

Nigeria V-Pass gives travellers secure digital ID through one-time enrolment

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is rolling out V-Pass, a biometric identity verification system developed with provider Verxid Technologies in a public-private partnership. A report from Nigeria’s The Guardian says the system will allow passengers to confirm their identities via facial recognition, and include a Central Management System for tracking passenger movement, generating analytics and supporting future integration with other airport systems.

V-Pass VerXid’s AI-powered biometric identity verification system is provided by Abuja-based Barnksforte Technologies. The scheme is part of FAAN’s broader digital transformation agenda to leverage biometric technology for access control.

DTCs blow up, but governance is lacking

As more and more nations digitize travel, the development of an interoperable biometric credential ecosystem is gaining importance for the ultimate success of a cohesive system. Work is progressing: digital travel credentials (DTC) are poised for massive growth over the next decade, with global adoption projected to exceed 1.2 billion passengers by 2035, according to data from Juniper Research.

Nonetheless, a recent article in Asian Aviation argues that biometric-enabled passenger processing is “no longer experimental, with trials undertaken across the passenger journey for years” – but “few have successfully progressed to scalable, interoperable operating models.”

“Fundamental questions around governance, liability, funding or ownership have not been resolved, resulting in implementation left largely to individual airports, airlines and border authorities.”

“The next phase of evolution in the biometric journey will have to centre on strategic alignment, governance and interoperability.”

Article Topics

airport biometrics | biometrics | digital travel | Middle East | Paravision | SITA | VerXid