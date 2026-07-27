Modern identity verification market navigates shift to continuous trust

Identity verification used to be point in time: typically, present your ID for verification against your face, and, once it’s done, move on. That model, however, is proving unfit for operations in the twenty-first century, wherein identity has become far more than a check box to mark at onboarding. AI fraud has reshaped the landscape, and increasingly, identity verification looks like a holistic capability, touching (and uniting) disparate parts of the operational ecosystem.

That has catalyzed a fundamental shift in the IDV market, as identity verification evolves into continuous identity operations, increasingly focused not on the point of verification, but what happens afterward. Metaphorically, IDV is moving from a man at the door who checks your ID, to a network of checks throughout the venue, making sure everyone who gets in is who they say they are while they’re inside.

The shift means that competitive differentiation is shifting toward AI-powered investigation, risk assessment, compliance automation and decision support across the customer lifecycle. Machine learning has become a core product for identity providers, deployed to orchestrate technology that covers the scope of security and fraud protection. And all of it must be communicated as a coherent, unified offering that serves the customer’s need.

Market launches reflect shift in priorities

Three recent examples illustrate different aspects of the shift. Announced in a release, Trulioo’s launch of its UBO Discovery Agent within its business risk and Know Your Business (KYB) verification workflow shows AI deployed as an investigator. For GBG, which has announced an expanded technology partnership with Intellias, an AI-focused product engineering partner, AI is now part of the decision-support layer. And Alloy, which recently launched an agentic product to automate risk and compliance work and a “perpetual KYB (pKYB) solution,” has turned AI into a compliance analyst.

These launches are part of a larger trend. In recent months, IDnow, Nuggets and OneSpan have all introduced new products that aim to combine, in some configuration, identity verification orchestration, fraud prevention, biometric authentication and qualified digital trust services across the customer life cycle. The angles are different: Nuggets, a blockchain firm, has its sites on agent authentication, while OneSpan wants to enable organizations to use passkeys without disrupting existing systems. The common ground is convergence: a single architecture to govern the complete identity plane.

The implication for providers would seem to be that identity platforms are evolving into broader trust platforms, helping organizations throughout the customer lifecycle. But it is more than that. Buyers are less likely to want a standalone tool than a complete security and compliance package. They do not wish to purchase a basic shield against fraud, but (if you will) a connected, AI-powered digital iron dome that serves as both fortress and proactive defense. Deepfake detection, liveness detection, injection attack detection, KYC/KYB: rather than disparate markets, these capabilities are revealing themselves as different sides of the same die.

General, producer, conductor: identity providers take leadership role

To extend that metaphor, vendors now find themselves not deployed as soldiers on the game board, but as generals orchestrating the overall security campaign, with visibility into every corner of the game. As such, part of their task is redefining how identity is conceptualized, and what role they can (and must) play. That’s likely going to mean having to learn to talk to entities across the compliance, IT and security silos – and serving as an orchestrator of organizational needs, as well as identity verification software.

As such, the next layer of competitive differentiation will involve packaging. How will all the pieces work together? How does technological complexity translate to a clean and intuitive user experience? To what extent is “identity verification” being subsumed into a larger product, which is nothing less than consistent, verified trust online?

Here, the traditional film production is a useful reference. A producer trying to sell a project might have a solid script and a B-list character actor attached. That’s not enough to make a whole picture. So, the producer adds more assets to the pitch: an A-list star. An eye-catching poster. The latest YouTube sensation to direct the movie. Suddenly, the studio executive can see the story unfold, as the various pieces are arranged and choreographed to create the big picture.

The identity verification sector is not Hollywood. (During a recent panel on mobile driver’s licenses, one panelist decried, “It’s so hard to make identity sexy!”) However, it is telling a story. That story used to be about onboarding: I can tell you this person is who they say they are before we give them access to your organization. But it has changed. The story now is about operating in a fully digitized world, in which threats target every vulnerability throughout the identity lifecycle. It must start at the beginning and continue for as long as it needs to. And it should probably reflect some variation on the idea that identity verification has grown up, and turned into consistent, comprehensive trust.

Article Topics

Alloy | biometrics | continuous verification | digital identity | digital trust | GBG | identity orchestration | identity verification | onboarding | Trulioo