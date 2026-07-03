MOSIP ecosystem insiders to share real-world experience in July 7th webinar

Insiders and experienced digital identity practitioners within the MOSIP ecosystem are convening to build understanding and dispel misconceptions around the Modular Open Source Identity Platform in a webinar hosted by Biometric Update on Thursday, July 9.

MOSIP is gaining traction in countries around the world as a way to implement national digital identity, civil registration, digital wallets and other tools with best-in-breed technologies that are interoperable and prevent vendor lock-in. As a relatively new open-source platform supported by an open ecosystem, MOSIP does not have the same kind of marketing resources and historical examples as some of the identity market’s major incumbents with which to explain how it works and who it can work for.

The webinar, “Beyond the Platform: Understanding the Growing MOSIP Ecosystem” brings together experts with direct implementation experience, including:

Sanjith Sundaram, VP, Partner Ecosystem, MOSIP

Yodahe Zemichael, Executive Director, Ethiopia’s National ID Program (NIDP)

Andrew Wise, Director of Quality and Lead Product Architect, Integrated Biometrics

Jozef Drgona, Solutions Manager, Innovatrics

Ted Dunstone, Chair of MOSIP’s Biometric Committee and CEO, Biometix

Speakers will discuss:

How countries are deploying MOSIP in real-world identity programs

Lessons learned from early national implementations

Building interoperable ecosystems while avoiding vendor lock-in

Biometric standards, certification and compliance

Technology integration across enrollment, matching and digital credentials

The future of MOSIP-based digital identity infrastructure

Drawing from and building on insights in Biometric Update’s report “Understanding MOSIP: What the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform Is and How It Is Used,” the webinar will include a series of presentations, a panel discussion and a live audience Q+A opportunity.

Register today for free to reserve your place for this insightful presentation from government, technology providers and technical experts implementing this fast-growing digital identity ecosystem.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | webinar