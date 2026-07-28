Namibia steps up digital ID campaign ahead of September rollout

Namibia this week relaunched a sensitization campaign as it prepares the ground for the full rollout of its national digital ID system in September, state broadcaster NBC reports.

Since last year, authorities have been sensitizing citizens to the importance of the digital ID which the government says will be useful in streamlining access to public and private sector services including through real-time biometric verification and authentication. The ID is also expected to fight identity fraud and duplicate records, and strengthen efficiency and transparency in public service delivery.

The Namibia biometric-based digital ID project is supported by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). The ID features a microchip embedded beneath the surface, containing encrypted demographic details alongside thumbprint verification data.

Executive Director in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (MHAISS), Etienne Maritz, said ahead of the campaign last year that it was necessary to “foster public understanding and trust in this innovation,” as reported by Informante. At the time, a community engagement conference that brought together hundreds of community members from around the capital Windhoek, took place before the campaign got underway.

Speaking this week on the importance of the digital ID, Namibia’s Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus, said the initiative is the foundation of the country’s ongoing digital transformation. She explained that through the digital ID, the government aims to strengthen interoperability in line with the country’s national development vision, The Updated World reports.

In addition to facilitating access to services, Theofelus said the digital ID system has been designed to match internationally accepted privacy and security standards, making it possible for citizens to engage in digital transactions with a high level of trust.

With this, Namibia is aligning with global best practices by embedding biometrics, interoperability, and citizen engagement into its identity framework. Another novelty the system brings is a unique identification number that is no longer tied to an individual’s date of birth.

Theofelus reiterated the importance of embracing the initiative, telling citizens that no one must be left behind, while also assuring that the state is taking measures to expand connectivity to more locations across the country.

Namibia’s digital ID was approved by cabinet in 2023 as an initiative to support the country’s digital transformation agenda and drive its digital economy. Apart from domestic service delivery, the biometric e-ID system aligns with broader regional integration objectives across the Southern African Development Community, which has been pushing for an interoperable regional DPI framework to streamline service delivery across borders.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | digital ID | Namibia | national ID | UNDP