Namirial Wallet earns France Identité interoperability recognition

Namirial Wallet est prêt à partir. A release says the Italy-based trust services firm’s digital identity wallet has been successfully validated in France through interoperability testing with France Identité, the French government’s mobile app for digital identity verification.

This earns it the “France Identité Ready” badge, which indicates compliance with the French European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet) ecosystem and future EU standards for the EUDI Wallet.

Namirial Wallet is an API-first platform that covers all roles defined within the EUDI Wallet ecosystem, enabling organizations to issue, store and verify digital credentials in compliance with the eIDAS 2.0 framework. It supports use cases such as onboarding, KYC, authentication, electronic signatures, payments, corporate identity management and secure access to public and private services.

“The European digital identity wallet is one of the most ambitious digital projects for Europe,” says Florent Tournois, director of Identity (Digital and Sovereign) for France Identité. “Its success will depend not only on public initiatives but also on the ability of private companies and intermediaries to transform this infrastructure into concrete services that citizens can use in their daily lives. That is why it is important to recognize organizations that are already demonstrating interoperability with France Identité and helping to bridge the gap between regulatory ambitions and actual adoption.”

France Identité, which is led by the French Ministry of the Interior and France Titres, has already been adopted by more than 4.5 million citizens. Per the release, the platform is “gradually evolving toward full compatibility with the European eIDAS 2.0 regulatory framework and the future European digital identity wallet expected by 2026.”

Namirial recently announced the completion of its full compliance process under eIDAS 2.0, with compliance spanning Italy, Spain and France. This allows the firm to act as a “coordinated and uniform” qualified trust services provider (QTSP) across the EU’s key markets. This may have influenced France Identité in bestowing Namirial with the “Bridge Builder” Award, which “recognizes stakeholders who have made significant contributions to the interoperability of the future European digital identity ecosystem.”

Namirial says it is positioning itself as “a technology provider committed to building a trusted, secure, and interoperable European infrastructure.”

“European digital identity can only function if all public and private stakeholders adopt truly interoperable standards,” says Pierre Feligioni, deputy CEO at Namirial Group and head of subsidiary Signaturit Group. “This recognition by the France Identité ecosystem and the results achieved in European tests confirm our commitment to playing a leading role in building a trusted infrastructure on a European scale.”

Article Topics

digital ID infrastructure | digital wallets | eIDAS | EU Digital Identity Wallet | France Identité | interoperability | Namirial