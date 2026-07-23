Nect earns eIDAS certification for EUDI Wallet trust services

Hamburg-based trust infrastructure firm Nect has announced that its Nect Ident platform has achieved certification under the EU’s eIDAS 2.0 regulations. This is alongside an ISO/IEC 27001 information security standard achievement which the company says will boost its position as a trust provider for highly regulated sectors.

According to an announcement, the certification means that the company is a qualified trust service provider capable of supporting high-assurance use cases within the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet ecosystem.

European nations have a December deadline to roll out digital wallets under the EUDI framework.

Nect’s announcement indicates that the eIDAS 2.0 certification specifically validates its remote onboarding processes for issuing qualified electronic signatures (QES), which carry the same legal weight as handwritten signatures across all EU member states. The ISO certification, on the other hand, is testament to the fact that the company’s information security management systems meet rigorous international standards for protecting sensitive personal data.

According to the company, the certifications offer it important regulatory and technical achievements which are intended to support secure cross-border digital transactions, including opening a bank account, signing a contract, or accessing public services using the EUDI Wallet.

The certification, Nect adds, is seen as a regulatory compliance and infrastructure readiness milestone, and comes as a number of other European vendors are in some sort of a certification race for EUDI Wallet integration as the transition from large-scale pilots to live deployment continues. As the transition happens, certification is proving to be the currency of trust.

Other firms such as IDnow and Veriff are among those that have obtained the required certification to become trusted onboarding rails for national wallet apps under the EUDI Wallet framework.

Nect’s achievement also signals that the private sector is now delivering the certified trust infrastructure that is necessary to make cross-border and legally binding digital interactions a daily reality for Europeans.

It also aligns with the World Bank’s wallet paradigm policy paper which advocates open and standards-based ecosystems where certified private components can seamlessly interoperate with public infrastructure.

Article Topics

certification | eIDAS | EU Digital Identity Wallet | identity assurance | Nect | Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) | Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP)