Nepal asks India to accept biometric NID card for cross‑border travel

Nepal has formally asked India to recognize its biometric National Identity (NID) card as an official travel document.

The proposal seeks approval for the NID’s use on both land and air routes. Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs request is now with Indian authorities, and Kathmandu is awaiting a response, officials told The Kathmandu Post (via NDTV World).

The current rules stipulate that Nepalis flying to India must present either a passport or an original citizenship certificate. Similarly, Indian nationals entering Nepal must show a passport or a voter ID with a photograph. Nepal argues that the NID card should also be accepted.

Department of Immigration Director General Ram Chandra Tiwari said the government aims to eventually replace citizenship certificates with the NID entirely. “It is verified, authentic and technology‑friendly,” he said, claiming that recognition by India would simplify travel for millions of Nepalis who move between the two countries visa‑free.

An Indian Embassy delegation met Nepali immigration officials this week and, according to senior DoI staff, responded positively to the idea. The embassy has reportedly forwarded the request to New Delhi for review. Home Ministry officials say the two sides have also discussed creating formal systems to record cross‑border movement.

The NID card contains fingerprint, facial and iris biometrics. More than 4.5 million Nepalis have received the card, and around 20 million more have applied. Although nationwide issuance is still incomplete, officials say the card is secure enough to be used for travel.

Immigration records show roughly 150,000 Nepalis travelled to India last year, though figures combining land and air crossings are not available. Kathmandu believes recognizing the NID would offer a convenient alternative for travellers who do not have immediate access to a passport or citizenship certificate.

The NID has already become mandatory for banking, land registration, passport issuance and other public services in Nepal. The country has chosen IN Groupe for a new Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) with a capacity for 10 million biometric records through a government-to-government arrangement.

Article Topics

biometrics | identity document | India | national ID | Nepal | travel documents