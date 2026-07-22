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New EU vehicle safety rules create tailwind for biometric driver monitoring

New vehicle safety requirements expand demand for technologies that detect distraction, fatigue and impairment
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Consumer Electronics
New EU vehicle safety rules create tailwind for biometric driver monitoring
 

European road safety rules are being tightened and the changes could give biometric driver‑monitoring technologies a significant boost.

From 7 July 2026, all newly registered passenger cars and vans in the European Union must comply with a new phase of the General Safety Regulation, adding more advanced safety features to those already required from 2024.

The latest mandate includes pedestrian‑ and cyclist‑detecting emergency braking, improved forward visibility, tire‑wear testing and expanded safety‑glass zones to protect pedestrians during accidents.

It also requires advanced driver distraction warning systems, a category where biometric monitoring is rapidly gaining traction. These warning systems are designed to keep drivers focused.

It’s a case of a new regulation driving the market, in this instance for technologies that can detect when drivers lose focus, become fatigued or show signs of impairment.

These are areas where biometrics have made in-roads. For example, the venture arm of Innovatrics, Biometric Ventures, backed Spain’s Mettis AI, which builds driver monitoring systems that combine behavioral analytics with biometric identity verification.

The startup uses facial recognition to ensure driving behavior data is linked to the correct individual — a key requirement for fleet vehicles with multiple operators — while analyzing maneuvers and risk patterns in real time.

Research teams in Australia and the UK are developing facial recognition‑based systems capable of detecting fatigue, emotional state and blood‑alcohol levels simultaneously. Automakers are exploring similar ideas, from Ford’s lip‑reading patent to radar‑based mood sensing and biometric driver identification.

Suppliers are consolidating to meet increased demand. Smart Eye, whose driver monitoring technology is used by Volvo, Nissan and BMW, acquired competitor Sightic Analytics earlier this year for 60.5 million Swedish kronor (US$6.7 million). Their combined platform aims to detect distraction, drowsiness and intoxication in a single integrated system.

As the EU pushes toward its “Vision Zero” goal of eliminating road deaths by 2050, the new rules are expected to accelerate adoption of advanced driver assistance systems. Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner, argued in  Biometric Update for biometric tachographs to tackle driver inattentiveness.

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